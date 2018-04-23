Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International announces plans to hire 250 Next-Gen technology roles in the US

LAS VEGAS and SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months after being acquired by leading global customer experience provider, TELUS International, the newly-branded Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International has announced plans to hire 250 employees in Los Angeles, San Diego, and across the United States' Northeast Coast with a focus on the Greater Philadelphia region in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The company plans to complete the recruiting and hiring process by the end of this summer.

"With global spending on digital transformation predicted to increase by 42 percent from 2017 through the end of 2019 to reach $1.7 trillion, it's imperative that we continue to thoughtfully recruit top IT talent who can support the end-to-end digital evolution of our clients' business models to enable differentiated customer experiences," said Jeffrey Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. "Driven by the heightening expectations of today's consumers, our team's ever-growing expertise in Next-Gen technologies is helping the companies we partner with gain a significant competitive edge by fundamentally changing how they interact with their customers to create more intuitive and hyper-personalized brand experiences."

To meet this growing demand for customer experience architecture, TELUS International and Xavient Digital are specifically targeting the expansion of their talent pool in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered digital transformation services, User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX) design, Open Source Platform services, Cloud services, Over-The-Top (OTT) solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data services, DevOps and Data Science solutions. Working with career centers at Temple University, Villanova University and Drexel University to connect with highly-skilled students and alumni, the company plans to quickly scale Next-Gen technology innovation teams in the Northeast corridor as part of an overall growth strategy to better serve existing and prospective US-based clients.

"We are seeking tech-enthusiasts who have a passion for ideation and innovation, and who want to be a part of our growth story and exciting journey," said Rajeev Tandon, CEO, Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International. "Looking ahead, we intend to further expand our recruitment within and beyond the state of California and the Northeast region of the US, broadening our scope across the country and around the world as part of our ongoing commitment to partnering with our valued clients and creating meaningful long-term career opportunities in the US tech sector and the regions where we operate."

"In today's flourishing digital economy, overall hiring in the Next-Gen technology space will continue to increase exponentially over the months and years ahead," added Saif Ahmad, President and Chief Operating Officer, Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International. "With an industry-leading employee turnover rate as low as eight percent, Xavient Digital is a highly-regarded employer known for our professional growth environment. Our employees have unparalleled opportunities to amplify their careers through in-house training and development programs, and to gain valuable hands-on experience working on leading edge client projects."

TELUS International was recently named an Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, recognizing the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in employee engagement. Xavient Digital has been recognized globally over the years for their innovative IT work, most recently receiving a Gold Award for their Business Intelligence and Analytics software at the prestigious 2017 World IT Awards.

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on human connection and innovation to deliver exceptional customer service and Next-Gen IT consulting that wow clients and delight their customers. More than 30,000 employees around the world, from locations across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, enable over 200 million customer interactions annually via voice, email, chat and social media, across fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, gaming, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries. TELUS International enables customer service delivery innovation through spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company serves clients in over 35 languages. TELUS holds a 65% interest in TELUS International with Baring Private Equity Asia holding the remaining 35%. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

About Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International

Formerly Xavient Information Systems Inc., Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International is a US-based provider of digital IT solutions and software services. The company leverages its global footprint to deploy the best talent, time to market and cost optimization benefits for its customers. Xavient Digital's core competencies are in digital transformation stacks and full lifecycle IT services across telecom, media, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and consumer technology verticals. Headquartered in Simi Valley, California, the company has sites throughout the United States in Englewood, Colorado; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Herndon, Virginia; Exton, Pennsylvania; and Tempe, Arizona. Learn more at: xavient.com

