Xavier Creative House Earns Continued CyberVadis Gold Rating, Demonstrating Mature Cybersecurity Governance

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Creative House (XCH), a woman-owned, fully remote healthcare marketing agency serving pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology brands, has earned continued CyberVadis Gold status for 2026. XCH achieved a score of 909 out of 1,000, maintaining a Mature cybersecurity posture.

CyberVadis is a globally recognized cybersecurity assessment platform that evaluates organizations across information security governance, technical safeguards, and operational resilience. Sustaining a Gold rating reflects XCH's ability to maintain effective, well-governed cybersecurity practices as threat landscapes and enterprise requirements continue to evolve.

"Cybersecurity is foundational to trust in healthcare", said Sunny White, CEO & Founder at Xavier Creative House. "CyberVadis certification reflects our commitment to protecting data, operating with strong governance, and meeting the standards required in highly regulated environments, while enabling responsible innovation across our agency".

XCH's CyberVadis performance further reinforces the agency's enterprise readiness and complements its broader governance credentials, including EcoVadis Platinum status and B Corp Certification, underscoring a sustained commitment to ethical, secure, and responsible business operations.

XCH's CyberVadis assessment is valid through January 11, 2027.

For more information about Xavier Creative House, visit xaviercreative.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE XAVIER CREATIVE

