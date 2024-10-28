Xavier Creative House Hires Jami Rogers as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Creative House (XCH) today announced that Jami Rogers, has been hired as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing effective October 8.

Rogers brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience in the launch and promotion of healthcare brands. As VP of Sales & Marketing, she will be responsible for leading XCH's integrated sales and marketing strategy to drive the agency's growth and market presence. Rogers will align marketing initiatives with the brand values while optimizing strategies to surpass revenue expectations.

"We are excited to welcome Jami to the XCH team and believe her combination of functional and relevant industry experience will position the agency to scale and grow, " said Sunny White, CEO of Xavier Creative House. "As we expand our reach further in the healthcare sector, Jami's deep knowledge of our markets, and extensive experience launching and maintaining brands will help fuel our growth."

"I am thrilled to join Xavier Creative House and contribute to their dynamic growth trajectory," said Jami Rogers. "XCH has a proven track record of delivering bold and innovative solutions, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic initiatives that will propel the agency to new heights."

Prior to joining XCH, Rogers served as a Principal at Envision Pharma Group and served as Director of Marketing at Alpha Cognition, Inc. Additionally, she held marketing and leadership roles at Urovant Sciences, now Sumitomo Pharma, Aerie Pharmaceutical, now a part of Alcon, Edwards Life Sciences, and Pacific Communication.

Rogers holds a BA in Business Management from California State University, Fullerton, and a Healthcare Marketing Certification from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

