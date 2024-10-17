Xavier Creative House Named One of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Creative House (XCH), a full-service healthcare marketing agency, has been named as a 2024 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. This prestigious awards program honors organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employees through exceptional health and wellness initiatives.

XCH's has implemented an innovative approach to employee wellness. Leveraging a 100% virtual model, the agency fosters flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health support. By empowering employees to thrive both personally and professionally, XCH underscores its belief that a healthy workforce is key to building healthy brands. Sunny White, CEO of XCH, affirms this philosophy: "If you want a healthy brand, hire a healthy agency."

The recognition from the Healthiest Employers program reflects XCH's comprehensive wellness strategy, including its benefits programs designed to enhance physical, financial, and mental well-being. The company's leadership is committed to fostering a people-first culture, where well-being drives success. Jennifer Beddingfield, Director of HR & Sustainability at XCH, shares:

"At XCH, we believe that wellness is more than just a set of programs—it's a commitment to ensuring our employees are supported in every aspect of their lives. This recognition validates our approach and highlights the importance of creating an environment where everyone can thrive."

The Healthiest Employers assessment, powered by Springbuk, evaluates companies on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. XCH excelled across these categories, with particularly high scores in Culture and Leadership Commitment and Communications and Marketing.

