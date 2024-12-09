Xavier Creative House Welcomes Nicole Markley as Director of Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Creative House (XCH) proudly announces the appointment of Nicole Markley as the new Director of Operations. Bringing over two decades of operational and financial leadership experience, Nicole will drive XCH's operational and financial strategy as the company continues its dynamic growth within the healthcare marketing space.

Markley's career is distinguished by her ability to navigate complex business challenges with innovative solutions. In her most recent role as EOS® Integrator and Director of Finance and Administration at Storylink Creative, Nicole successfully led the company in financial planning, financial and business operations, and managed all aspects of human resources. Her leadership acumen and strategic mindset have earned her recognition as a transformative business leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole Markley as our new Director of Operations at Xavier Creative House. Nicole brings a dynamic blend of strategic vision, operational expertise, and a collaborative spirit that perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine what's possible in healthcare marketing. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in scaling our operations, optimizing processes, and helping us build the agency of the future." – Sunny White, CEO of Xavier Creative House.

At XCH, Markley will oversee operations with financial planning functions while collaborating across teams to ensure the agency's resources are aligned with its strategic objectives. Her experience in diverse industries, from healthcare operations to creative marketing, underscores her adaptability and innovative approach.

Reflecting on her new role, Markley shared, "Joining Xavier Creative House is an incredible opportunity to contribute to an agency that prioritizes creativity, innovation, and purpose. I am excited to bring my expertise to this dynamic team and help shape the operational strategies that will support XCH's bold vision for the future."

Markley holds a BS in Business Finance from Indiana University Bloomington. She is active in volunteer work, supporting Feed My Starving Children, The Give Back Kids, and CarMax Cares organizations.

About Xavier Creative House

Founded in 2013, Xavier Creative House (XCH) is an award-winning healthcare creative agency specializing in pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. With a global team of brand strategists and marketing innovators, XCH combines bold creativity and technology-driven solutions to energize brands and authentically connect with healthcare providers and patients. XCH is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, diversity, and cutting-edge marketing excellence.

Where Healthcare Brands Live®

For more information, visit xaviercreative.com

