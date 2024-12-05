Xavier Creative House Wins PM360 Innovation Award for Sustainability

A Small Healthcare Marketing Agency Making a Big Impact in Sustainability

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Creative House (XCH), a women-owned virtual healthcare marketing agency, continues to redefine the possibilities for micro and small businesses in sustainability. Named to Inc. Magazine's Best in Business List for Sustainability in the "Small & Mighty" category, XCH has now been honored with the prestigious PM360 Innovation Award in the Sustainability category. This recognition celebrates the agency's pioneering approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its commitment to setting a new industry standard.

"This award is a testament to our belief that small businesses can lead transformative change," said Jennifer Blossom Beddingfield, Director of HR & Sustainability. "By embedding sustainability into every aspect of our operations, we're proving that purpose and profit can coexist, and inspiring others to join the movement toward a sustainable future."

Building on the momentum of its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's Best in Business List, XCH launched its bold sustainability strategy in 2023 under the theme "Next Level 2023." The initiative included appointing a Sustainability Executive—an innovative move for a 20-person agency—and embedding practices aligned with ISO 27001, GDPR, and the UN's 17 Global Sustainability Development Goals. These efforts culminated in XCH achieving B Corp Certification in December 2023, reflecting a 39% increase in its CSR score, and earning a Platinum EcoVadis Ranking with a remarkable 90/100, placing the agency in the top 1% of global companies.

XCH's innovations extend beyond compliance, leveraging automated systems to monitor carbon emissions, manage digital waste, and advance supplier diversity. Initiatives like XCH XO™, an internal philanthropy program, and Jennifer Beddingfield's leadership in AstraZeneca's Sustainability Cohort have solidified XCH's role as a trailblazer in sustainable business practices.

"This recognition from PM360 and Inc. Magazine reflects the heart of who we are at XCH—a purpose-driven agency committed to creating meaningful impact," said XCH CEO Sunny White. "We're proud to lead by example, inspiring other micro and small businesses to embrace sustainability and thrive in the process."

XCH's innovative strategy serves as a replicable model, demonstrating how agile companies can integrate sustainability into their DNA while pursuing growth. By leveraging its blueprint for CSR, XCH is empowering other micro and small life sciences companies to adopt sustainable practices and access broader procurement opportunities.

Founded in 2013, Xavier Creative House (XCH) is an award-winning healthcare creative agency specializing in pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device. XCH's global team of brand builders and healthcare marketers, tech-savvy go-getters, and innovative dream-vetters are passionate about the big idea that changes behavior in the healthcare marketplace. A certified B Corporation, XCH is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, diversity, and ethical business practices. Named to Inc. Magazine's Best in Business List for Sustainability in the "Small & Mighty" category, XCH continues to lead by example, blending innovative marketing strategies with a steadfast dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility.

