Xavvi Previews its 'Creator-Owned' AI Social-Commerce Platform: Where Fans Earn with Engagement, and Creators Own Their Own Digital Destiny

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, April 18th '26, Beverly Center Token Launch Event. Xavvi is a first-of-its-kind social commerce platform that gives content creators full control, AI avatars, a personal token-based ecosystem, and ownership of their own data.

On Saturday's invite-only event, Xavvi will launch its digital tokens and preview its platform at The Beverly Center's BLVK BOOK (located on the eighth floor) as the main sponsors of the Web 3 Powers AI inaugural conference. The event brings together invited industry leaders, government officials, and creators, who debut their tokens to the worldwide crypto community and web3 leaders, both live in-person and streamed globally.

As AI reshapes every corner of the economy, Xavvi introduces a democratized model for creators where AI meets social-commerce, and everyone, including the fans, benefits from each success.

Creators build AI avatars trained on their likeness, enabling brands to run pre-approved campaigns exclusively on the Xavvi platform. Each creator is allocated 100M digital tokens, shared with their followers, meaning fans benefit directly, in partnership with the creator, through a variety of rewards, perks, and token potential.

Unlike traditional influencer marketing or emerging AI-generated content, Xavvi leads the way in ethical use of AI by giving the creator and their fans true value in the digital economy via an on-chain ecosystem that creators own themselves.

"Xavvi allows creators to scale in their sleep and benefits their whole community. It's about empowering them to operate like true IP owners while being transparent about AI." Juan Vargas, Founder, Xavvi

What Xavvi Unlocks for Creators:

Full ownership of traffic/follower data, and its monetization

Complete approval over every AI avatar campaign

Passive revenue through always-on, pre-approved brand deals

Token value that grows with platform activity

value that grows with platform activity Brand launches with zero upfront investment

Dedicated Token Manager for high-value payouts

About Xavvi

Xavvi is a creator-controlled digital licensing platform that enables influencers to scale through AI-powered avatars. By combining web3 technology and the tokenized economy, with creator ownership, transparency, and a shared community approach, Xavvi is redefining how influence, content, and commerce intersect in the modern era.

Xavvi officially launches in June 2026. Xavvi.com / Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Xavvi