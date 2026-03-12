Xborg Robot to Unveil Next-Generation Dexterous Hand H02 at Embedded World 2026 in Collaboration with Giada Technology

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xborg Robot, a pioneer in humanoid bionic robotics, announced today that it will participate in Embedded World 2026, held from March 10 to 12 in Nuremberg, Germany. In an exciting collaboration, Xborg Robot will co-exhibit with Giada Technology to showcase the highly anticipated XBORG-HO2 Humanoid Dexterous Hand. Positioned at Hall 3, Booth 3-255, the exhibition will demonstrate how advanced bionic integration and extreme load capabilities are revolutionizing industrial automation.

The XBORG-HO2: A Generational Leap in Strength and Durability

XBORG-HO2 at Embedded World 2026

Building upon the foundation of its predecessor, the 600g H01 model which supported a 10 kg max static load, the new XBORG-HO2 introduces an ultra-high load capacity designed for demanding environments.

Unmatched Payload: The whole hand locked load has increased to 15 kg.

Finger Strength: The single finger locked load now reaches 5 kg.

Rugged Reliability: The H02 features high impact resistance, maintaining normal functionality even after being dropped from a 1-meter height.

Extended Lifespan: A simple, stable, and reliable structure ensures a long service life of one million cycles.

Ultimate Flexibility Meets Precision Engineering

Despite its robust 750g build, the XBORG-HO2 retains ultimate flexibility, seamlessly adapting to objects of various shapes. Driven by a sophisticated bionic tendon structure with 6 motors, the hand boasts 16 degrees of freedom in total, enabling smooth coordination akin to a human hand.

Empowering Diverse Industrial Scenarios

Xborg Robot engineered the H02 to tackle complex tasks across multiple verticals:

Automotive & Power Grids: Precise grasping, positioning, and plugging for new energy vehicle wire harness integration and power grid cable management.

Manufacturing: Sorting irregular-shaped parts and executing heavy-load handling on sheet metal assembly lines, effectively replacing forklifts and manual labor.

Logistics: High-speed grasping, scanning, and sorting of parcels into different slots at express centers and e-commerce hubs.

High-speed grasping, scanning, and sorting of parcels into different slots at express centers and e-commerce hubs. Infrastructure Inspection: Switchgear operation, including pulling and rotating switches, and insulated button pressing in power plants.

Visit Xborg Robot and Giada Technology at Hall 3, Booth 3-255 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center to experience the future of bionic automation.

Xborg Robot at Embedded World 2026

Date: March 10-12, 2026

Booth Number: Hall 3, 3-255

