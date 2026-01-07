XbotPark and InnoX Power Over 40 AI Hardware Startups at CES 2026, Demonstrating Rapid Innovation at Scale

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotPark and InnoX Academy, a unified innovation ecosystem integrating education, incubation, manufacturing, and venture capital, return to CES 2026 with a stronger, more diverse delegation. The ecosystem exhibited over 40 pioneering AI hardware startups spanning lifestyle, sports & health, leisure & entertainment, smart home, and enterprise solutions, including Narwal, SwitchBot, Mammotion, and LiberLive. As of December 2025, XbotPark and InnoX have collectively incubated over 200 smart hardware startups, including 4 listed companies.

XbotPark and InnoX Academy exhibited over 40 pioneering AI hardware startups at CES 2026.

"CES is the ultimate proving ground. It's a critical opportunity to validate products against real-market feedback, driving rapid and precise iteration," said Professor Li Zexiang, founder of XbotPark and InnoX. "CES 2026 offers a glimpse into the next generation of intelligent hardware products emerging from our platform. These brands reflect how AI and hardware are converging to create new product categories."

2025 marks a significant milestone in the ecosystem's global impact. CIDI and SwitchBot were listed on the HKEX, and multiple products were named to TIME's Best Inventions list. 75% of the ecosystem's incubated projects target overseas markets, and 60% of founders possess international backgrounds. The platform has become a launchpad for global brands, with 13 projects in the ecosystem raising over USD 1 million each on Kickstarter. This success underscores the ecosystem's ability to identify and nurture hardware innovations that resonate with global consumers, supporting startups from their first prototype to mass-market scale.

A Unified Model: Education, Incubation, and Ecosystem

Operating under the "1 Region + 1(N) University + 1 Platform + 1 Park" framework, XbotPark and InnoX leverage the proven methodology to empower entrepreneurs through three core pillars:

Talent Cultivation: Partnering with universities worldwide to nurture the next generation of innovators through new engineering education.

Partnering with universities worldwide to nurture the next generation of innovators through new engineering education. Startup Incubation: Empowering founders through the entire innovation journey—from ideation and product definition to prototyping, manufacturing, and market entry—providing end-to-end support that enables seamless growth and scaling for tech startups.

Empowering founders through the entire innovation journey—from ideation and product definition to prototyping, manufacturing, and market entry—providing end-to-end support that enables seamless growth and scaling for tech startups. Ecosystem Development: Building a comprehensive acceleration and support ecosystem for tech companies, uniting government, investment, and international market resources, and cultivating a thriving innovation community to accelerate growth and global impact.

As a vital component supporting the ecosystem, XbotPark Collaborative Manufacture (XCM) platform enables startups to scale efficiently. It has connected with over 120 suppliers over the past two years and established deep partnerships with 50 enterprises, achieving cumulative shipments of nearly 370,000 units.

Carol Yu, the founding partner and SVP of InnoX, said, "We help startups go global together. At CES last year and this year, XbotPark and InnoX have guided early-stage teams with end-to-end strategy and support. We also take founders to specialized trade shows around the world, giving them firsthand insights into markets, distribution channels, and customer needs."

At CES 2026, XbotPark and InnoX Academy showcase their portfolio of incubated companies advancing intelligent hardware innovation:

Kamingo : An e-bike conversion system that transforms standard bicycles into 750W electric bikes in seconds, expanding mobility accessibility for urban commuters.

An e-bike conversion system that transforms standard bicycles into 750W electric bikes in seconds, expanding mobility accessibility for urban commuters. Xbrewlab : Develops EverNitro, a cartridge-free nitrogen beverage system enabling barista-level drinks without ongoing consumable costs or waste.

Develops EverNitro, a cartridge-free nitrogen beverage system enabling barista-level drinks without ongoing consumable costs or waste. XenRobo : Manufactures the XenRobo K1, an intelligent knee exoskeleton designed to enhance endurance and mobility for active users and athletes.

Manufactures the XenRobo K1, an intelligent knee exoskeleton designed to enhance endurance and mobility for active users and athletes. Flywing : Pioneers immersive first-person-view flight experiences through hardware that combines realistic cockpit simulation with interactive physical controls.

Pioneers immersive first-person-view flight experiences through hardware that combines realistic cockpit simulation with interactive physical controls. Boundless Sports : Creates AI-driven solutions for tennis and padel sports, reducing operational costs by 68% while eliminating ball waste through intelligent management systems.

Creates AI-driven solutions for tennis and padel sports, reducing operational costs by 68% while eliminating ball waste through intelligent management systems. Matrix Innovation : Develops tactile electronic skin and flexible pressure sensors that enable humanoid robots to perceive and interact with environments more naturally.

Develops tactile electronic skin and flexible pressure sensors that enable humanoid robots to perceive and interact with environments more naturally. Hengbot : Introduces Sirius, a programmable robotic dog delivering dynamic, interactive experiences through agile and responsive design.

Introduces Sirius, a programmable robotic dog delivering dynamic, interactive experiences through agile and responsive design. HKCRC: The Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics applies AI, robotics, and automation to modernize construction processes under Hong Kong's InnoHK initiative.

Looking ahead, the next era of intelligent hardware will be defined by the fusion of algorithms with the physical world. "The frontier of innovation lies in integrated intelligence—where engineering, design, and the real world converge. This is where new industries will emerge, and where the founders we cultivate today will shape the technologies of tomorrow," said Prof. Li Zexiang. "Moving forward, XbotPark and InnoX are committed to incubating a new wave of startups equipped with this competitive edge."

Visit XbotPark and InnoX at CES 2026

XbotPark & InnoX: Venetian Expo, Hall G, Eureka Park #62919

About XbotPark and InnoX Academy

XbotPark and InnoX Academy constitute a world-class innovation ecosystem dedicated to cultivating innovative talents and incubating tech startups. Founded by Professor Li Zexiang, the ecosystem integrates education, incubation, manufacturing, and venture capital to support entrepreneurs from ideation to global impact. To date, the ecosystem has incubated over 200 smart hardware startups, including 4 listed companies, reshaping the landscape of robotics and intelligent hardware.

XbotPark and InnoX, together with bases in Dongguan, Changzhou, Ningbo, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong CRC, form a collaborative innovation network. Operating under the "1 Region + 1(N) University + 1 Platform + 1 Innovation Park" model, these entities work together as a seamless ecosystem to foster regional innovation.

SOURCE XbotPark