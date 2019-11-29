Xbox 360 & Xbox One Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019 Reviewed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Xbox deals for 2019? Deals experts at Consumer Articles have compared savings on Xbox One X & One S consoles, Elite controllers and Xbox games. Check out the list below for the best live deals.

Best Xbox deals:

● Save up to 44% on a wide range of Xbox One X & S consoles, controllers, games & bundle deals at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated Xbox consoles and game bundle deals at Walmart

● Save on Xbox 360 consoles, games & bundles deals at Walmart

● Save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles at the Microsoft Black Friday sale

● Save up to 57% on Xbox One X & One S consoles at Amazon - check live prices on 500GB & 1TB bundles with Xbox Live Gold trials, wireless controllers and top titles such as Fortnite, Battlefield V & Anthem

● Save up to $150 on the Xbox One X console - check the latest live deals at Walmart

● Save up to $100 on the Xbox One S console - click the link for the latest price on the Xbox One S at Walmart, featuring deals on Star Wars Jedi bundles and more top-rated games

● Save up to 40% on Xbox Live subscription cards - at Walmart

● Save up to $30 on Xbox One wireless controllers - at Walmart

● Save $100 on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition - at the Microsoft Store, includes three digital games

● Save up to 20% on Xbox controllers & accessories at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - check live prices on special edition gamepads such as the Xbox Elite wireless controllers, keyboards, headsets & more

● Save $20 on Xbox One controllers - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale

● Save up to 31% on Xbox wireless controllers at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.

The Xbox One X is a true 4K gaming system. Aside from being a gaming console, it is also capable of playing Blu-ray discs and streaming video content at 4K on a UHD TV or a monitor. It has a faster 2.3GHz processor and beefier video card as well. The Xbox One S, on the other hand runs with a 1.75GHz processor and is capable of upscaling games to 4K. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which is compatible for all Xbox One consoles, can be purchased separately. It features new adjustable-tension thumb sticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and a wrap-around rubberized grip so gaming enthusiasts can experience a more immersive and comfortable gaming experience.

What time does Black Friday start at Amazon and Walmart? As this year's Thanksgiving Day falls on November 28, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 fall on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

