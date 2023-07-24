XBRL US Hosts GovFin 2023: Empowering Governments, Modernizing Reporting, November 9, 2023, Washington, DC

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XBRL US announced that they will be hosting a one-day conference, GovFin 2023: Empowering Governments, Modernizing Reporting, in Washington, DC, on Thursday, November 9, 2023. This educational forum will focus on the passage of legislation including the Financial Data Transparency Act (FDTA), and the Grants Reporting Efficiency and Transparency (GREAT) Act, and on how governments can explore what data standards are, and how they improve efficiencies and modernize reporting. The conference will be hosted by KPMG at their offices at 1801 K Street NW, in Washington, DC.

"This is a critical year for standardized data reporting for government entities and U.S. regulators given the recent legislation and an increasing demand for better, more actionable data from analysts, academic researchers, and policy-setters," said Christine Kuglin, conference Chairperson and Professor, Daniels College of Business, University of Denver. "Government entities have much to gain from the innovation and modernization that these new standards can bring."

The conference will feature case studies on federal standards programs implemented by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as local government case studies in Michigan and Colorado. Panel discussions and demonstrations will address legal entity identifiers and the mechanics of creating and using structured, standardized data. Regulators and standards organizations will discuss the municipal securities elements of the FDTA.

Speaker organizations confirmed to date include:

Bloomberg L.P.

Center for Local State and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) at the University of Michigan

Data Foundation

Department of Management and Budget, Wayne County, Michigan

Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF)

Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB)

Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB)

Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Education

Office of Structured Disclosure, Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Office of Municipal Securities, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Tenbar Capital

The Cato Institute

Truth in Accounting

U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

XBRL US

