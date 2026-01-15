XBRL US Joins CRAFT to Advance Research on Structured, Standardized Data in Financial Technologies

Joint conference on optimizing AI planned for Spring 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XBRL US, the nonprofit consortium dedicated to improving reporting through a free, open data standard, has joined the Center for Research toward Advancing Financial Technologies ( CRAFT ) at Stevens Institute of Technology as an affiliate member. CRAFT is a fintech-focused Industry-University Cooperative Research Center funded by the National Science Foundation. XBRL US and CRAFT intend to work together on enhancing structured, standardized XBRL data to optimize the performance of large language models and for use in other decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The partnership will launch its first projects aimed at developing tools for the auditing community during a one-day conference in Spring 2026.

The eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) standard which XBRL US supports is an open, nonproprietary data standard used for financial and business reporting by millions of reporting entities worldwide. In the U.S., it is required for reporting to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

"AI platforms perform more efficiently and accurately when sourcing digital data that is structured and standardized. Partnering with CRAFT gives us a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the vast amount of XBRL data around the world. CRAFT's expertise and research capabilities will give us insights into how we can enhance the XBRL standard to make it even more effective with AI and other fintech applications." said Campbell Pryde, President and CEO, XBRL US.

The partnership will conduct research and build applications for auditors that leverage artificial intelligence and structured data to improve workflow. The combination of AI powered by structured, contextualized data will assist accounting firms by enabling greater efficiencies in research, analysis, and auditing. To launch this first program, XBRL US and CRAFT will host a conference in early 2026 inviting accounting firms, data scientists, and software developers to get involved.

"CRAFT brings together industry and academia to explore how to leverage financial technologies to transform and better the industry. As a standards organization with experience building regulatory data collection programs, XBRL US brings a unique perspective and can help us reach new audiences and identify new opportunities in finance and accounting," said Steve Yang, CRAFT Director.

"The Fintech revolution depends on the availability of clean, standardized and high-quality financial data—which is what XBRL is all about," said George Calhoun, CRAFT Managing Director. "Fintech systems need data in a format that can be easily ingested and managed electronically, to facilitate large-scale comparisons across firms and periods, automate business processes, and improve the transparency and efficiency of capital markets. XBRL is effectively the gold standard for automating financial, accounting and regulatory information. The decision by XBRL US to join CRAFT is a positive step that will benefit all our members."

About CRAFT (Center for Research toward Advancing Financial Technologies)

CRAFT is the first fintech-focused industry-university cooperative research center funded by the National Science Foundation. CRAFT's founding universities, Stevens Institute of Technology and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, are premier science and engineering institutions, long-established and experienced in research programs, with a complete portfolio of relevant scientific disciplines appropriate for the fintech focus. Led by these institutions, CRAFT is dedicated to advancing research and innovation in financial technologies to address contemporary challenges in the finance sector.

About Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, New Jersey. Since our founding in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark of Stevens' education and research. Within the university's three schools and one college, more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate closely with faculty in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment. Academic and research programs spanning business, computing, engineering, the arts and other disciplines actively advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront our most pressing global challenges. The university continues to be consistently ranked among the nation's leaders in career services, post-graduation salaries of alumni and return on tuition investment.

About XBRL US

XBRL US is the non-profit consortium for XBRL business reporting standards in the US and represents the business information supply chain. Its mission is to support the implementation of business reporting standards through the development of taxonomies for use by US public and private sectors, with a goal of interoperability between sectors, and promoting XBRL adoption through marketplace collaboration. XBRL US has built standards for government agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as well as industry sponsored standards for surety insurance, municipal government reporting, and corporate actions. http://xbrl.us

SOURCE XBRL US