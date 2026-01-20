XBuild Raises $19M Series A; Launches AI-Powered Residential Roofing Estimate Product

N47 leads a $19M Series A raise, joined by Rackhouse Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz.

In XBuild's first year, over 15,000 projects have been run to completion, $250M worth of construction projects.

The company launches Roofing Proposals, a new product enabling anyone from a roofing company to generate a finished estimate in under 15 minutes.

Founders bridge deep construction expertise with Silicon Valley product and engineering experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XBuild , the first AI platform purpose-built for construction, announced a $19 million Series A funding round led by N47 with participation from Rackhouse Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz.

XBuild will use the funding to build the first vibe coding estimating platform for all of construction, scaling proposal capabilities into verticals including concrete, landscaping, painting, windows and doors, glass and glazing, insulation, HVAC, and plumbing.

Founded by former Uber and Postmates execs Jahan Khanna and Rob Moran, together with civil engineer Sharuk Khanna, XBuild combines technology and construction expertise to deliver exactly what contractors need.

Contractors struggle with pricing accuracy, cash‑flow gaps, homeowner skepticism, and scattered communication. XBuild tackles these pain points with an AI‑native estimating platform that's agentic, chat‑based, and trained on the inputs roofers actually use—measurement reports and site photos—to produce standardized, editable estimates in minutes, with no demos or onboarding required.

After launching their first product last year, an insurance‑focused point solution:

Contractors have saved +40,000 hours creating estimates

XBuild's new product, Roofing Proposals, brings the same experience to residential contractors and replaces legacy template‑driven estimating, drastically improving:

Clear profit margins: Integrated with the industry's largest material suppliers such as ABC Supply to provide real-time supplier pricing to ensure accurate costs.

Integrated with the industry's largest material suppliers such as ABC Supply to provide real-time supplier pricing to ensure accurate costs. Measurement format hurdles: References PDF reports including EagleView, GAF QuickScope, Hover, and RoofR and supports manual photos including via CompanyCam, to create proposals in minutes.

References PDF reports including EagleView, GAF QuickScope, Hover, and RoofR and supports manual photos including via CompanyCam, to create proposals in minutes. Homeowner transparency: Generates a homeowner link with Good/Better/Best pricing options, e-sign, and Stripe Connect payments for faster cash flow and straightforward buying process for the homeowner.

"Construction and the cost of building is the last space that truly has not been disrupted by technology in the way most of the rest of the world has," said Jahan Khanna, Co-Founder of XBuild. "It is the final frontier, and in order to deal with the cost of living crisis all of us face today, it must become cheaper, faster, and easier to build things in the physical world. XBuild and the coming AI revolution will be a catalyst to that end, and to a brighter future."

"Estimating and proposal generation remain major bottlenecks for contractors, yet legacy tools haven't kept pace with AI capabilities or the realities of how the industry works today," said Matthew Cowan, General Partner at N47. "XBuild leverages deep industry expertise to deliver compelling automation and efficiency gains in construction, representing a cutting-edge application of AI to real-world problems."

About XBuild

XBuild is the first true AI platform built for construction, helping contractors streamline their estimating process and win more jobs. The platform generates professional proposals that save contractors hours of manual work while improving accuracy. With features including the Insurance Estimation Copilot, Roofing Proposals, and flexible subscription plans, XBuild enables roofing contractors to respond faster to opportunities, reduce estimation costs, and scale their businesses more efficiently. XBuild is positioned to be a source of truth and transparency for both the contractor and homeowner. For more information, visit https://x.build/ .

