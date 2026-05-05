XCaliber Health Raises $6.5M to Replace Healthcare's Point Solutions with an Agentic Operating System

One Platform. Smarter Workflows. Better Care.

ANDOVER, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCaliber Health (XCaliber), the agentic operating system purpose-built to reduce administrative burden, cut millions in operational waste, and improve the quality of clinical care delivered to patients, today announced $6.5 million in seed funding. Led by ManchesterStory with participation from Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) and Arka Venture Labs, the capital will be used to accelerate product development and scale the platform across organizations nationwide. Health systems, provider groups, and digital health partners use XCaliber to replace manual, fragmented workflows, from prescription refill and referral coordination to lab notifications and care gap management, with autonomous execution and humans in control of every critical decision.

For two decades, health systems have accumulated tools such as electronic health records (EHRs), billing platforms, and scheduling systems without ever acquiring the operating system to coordinate them. Artificial intelligence (AI) arrived and added recommendations on top of the same fragmented infrastructure. The underlying problem remained: no system could take action across silos, automate workflows end-to-end, or operate with meaningful autonomy. Staff spend an average of 15.5 hours per physician, per week on record retrieval, prior authorization, referral coordination, scheduling, and clinical documentation. At a 20-provider practice, that translates to $1.4 million in annual costs from manual workflows, scheduling gaps, prior authorization delays, and reactive patient outreach, a burden that persists whether or not the organization has quantified it.

XCaliber addresses this gap with a single, seamless agentic operating system, where data, workflows, and autonomous action converge. XCaliber was built around a single conviction that healthcare organizations can operate as semi-autonomous enterprises, where agents handle routine administrative and operational workflows, clinical and operational teams oversee every decision, and care teams have the information and time to make every patient interaction count. Unlike point solutions that automate in isolation, XCaliber connects every system a provider touches and orchestrates work across all of them in real time. Clinical and operational teams get a unified view of their practice and patients, semi-autonomous workflows that execute without manual handoffs, and the time to focus on the work they were trained to do. Key differentiators include:

Data Rich Insights: Quality decision-making grounded in the individual healthcare system or enterprise's own data, resulting in highly-personalized outcomes Human-in-the-Loop Structure: Agents automate clinical workflows and coordination with human oversight and decision-making Autonomous Spectrum: Semi-autonomous in nature, with different levels of autonomy and human interaction based on agent function (i.e., operational vs. clinical use cases)

Before XCaliber, scheduling a follow-up appointment meant staff manually reviewing patient records, calling or messaging patients, waiting for responses, and updating the EHR, a process that could take days and often resulted in missed appointments and lost revenue. With XCaliber, that same process runs automatically. Patients are contacted through their preferred channel, appointments are confirmed, and the EHR is updated in minutes, with staff notified only when intervention is needed.

"Healthcare does not need more disconnected point solutions. It needs a system that can coordinate work across all of them and take the administrative burden off clinical and operational teams," said Prakash Khot, co-founder and CEO of XCaliber. "That is where XCaliber is focused. We are helping healthcare organizations move beyond manual work toward automated workflows that reduce costs, accelerate care delivery, and give clinical teams back the time to focus on patients. We're honored to be backed by investors who believe in our mission to fundamentally reshape how healthcare operates."

That mission is already reflected in measurable, daily outcomes across XCaliber's customer ecosystem. The platform delivers pre-built agents for interoperability, healthcare analytics, scheduling, prescription refills, and more, processing more than eight million chart updates and generating more than 160,000 EHR updates daily across more than 700,000 unique patients. For prescription refills alone, XCaliber's patient navigator agent saves providers an average of six hours of manual, repetitive work every day, time that goes directly back to patient care.

"We invest in companies that move beyond pilots and demonstrate real adoption and change in the market. XCaliber is the perfect example of this," said Matt Kinley, Founding Partner at ManchesterStory. "The company is tackling one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: how to make fragmented systems work together to improve operations and support better care. XCaliber isn't promising that future. It's already delivering it."

For more information or if you're interested in learning how XCaliber can support your operations, visit https://www.xcaliberhealth.ai/.

ABOUT XCALIBER

XCaliber Health is an agentic operating system where data, agents, and knowledge converge into one intelligence layer. The platform unifies siloed data, automates fragmented workflows, and delivers real-time intelligence across the full care continuum. One platform. Every system. Every workflow.

For more information, visit https://www.xcaliberhealth.ai/ or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/xcaliber-health/.

SOURCE XCaliber Health