Xcēd Names Erin O'Donnell as Company President

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcēd, a leading aviation ground support equipment (GSE) provider in North America, today announced that it has named Erin O'Donnell as company president. O'Donnell joins Xcēd after serving as the airport director of Chicago Midway International Airport for nearly 22 years. She will report to Jeff Walsh, CEO of Sasser Family Companies—of which Xcēd is a subsidiary.

"Xcēd is a dynamic GSE provider with an entrepreneurial approach that has expanded its footprint by offering customized financial solutions that give airlines and equipment operators of all sizes one-stop access to new, refurbished, and used inventory. I am excited to be joining the Xcēd team at a time when the aviation industry is experiencing a reset, which is driving airports, airlines and equipment operators to rethink their equipment needs and investments. Xcēd combines a wide range of financing options with asset management services and expertise that gives airlines and operators the flexibility to adjust their equipment needs as their business changes. And being a part of the Sasser family of companies, an organization that has treated customers as partners for more than 90 years, means that Xcēd delivers a personal touch that you cannot put a price on," O'Donnell said.

An aviation industry veteran who was recognized in Crain's 40 Under 40, O'Donnell was the airport director at Chicago Midway International Airport for the last 22 years. During her 33-year career in aviation management, O'Donnell held several positions with the City of Chicago Department of Aviation at both Midway and O'Hare airports. During her tenure, O'Donnell managed the Midway's growth to a large hub airport and led high-profile projects such as Midway's capital development plan, which was valued at more than $2 billion in total investment. O'Donnell is also active in the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) previously serving on the Board of Directors Policy Review Committee.

"With its unique value proposition and ability to deliver GSE to airports in the US and Canada on time, Xcēd's business has grown exponentially. While sustaining the year-over-year gains made by Xcēd, we believe that we are well positioned to develop new strategies and explore new customer offerings that will help our aviation industry partners remain competitive well into the future. Along with the rest of Sasser's executive leadership team, I was extremely impressed by the breadth and depth of Erin's experience, and her grasp of the challenges that airports, airlines, and equipment operators are confronted by daily. I am highly confident that under Erin's leadership, Xcēd is poised to continue its strong performance over the long-term," Walsh said.

About Sasser Family Companies:

Sasser Family Companies is a fourth-generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. Its other subsidiary business units include Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co., Union Leasing Inc., CF Rail Services LLC, Express 4X4 Truck Rental, and NxGen Rail Services LLC. The subsidiary units are leaders in providing commercial and industrial focused rail, vehicle and aviation transportation equipment solutions including asset leasing, fleet administration management, asset repair and maintenance, and innovative technology services throughout North America. For more information about Sasser Family Companies, visit www.sasser.com.

