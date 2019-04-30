Xceed Preparatory Academy Announces Opening Of Third South Florida Location

WESTON, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xceed Preparatory Academy founder and CEO Dr. Brent Goldman hosted a grand opening event at Xceed's new campus located in Weston, Florida. Dr. Goldman and his team were joined by Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer as well as Xceed families, city officials and longtime supporters to celebrate Xceed's expansion into Weston.

"It has been a joy to watch our students thrive and succeed in our innovative, non-traditional school environment," said Goldman. "We are thrilled to bring this same opportunity to the Weston community."

Xceed Preparatory Academy is an AdvancED accredited network of private schools preparing students grades 6-12 for college and beyond. The Xceed model is a combination of an attentive in-person academic staff with online curriculum and Personalized Learning Plans, as well as flexible schedules for each student. The Personalized Learning Plans allow students to work at their own pace and choose their courses and schedules.

All Xceed campuses are carefully designed to provide students with a safe, supportive and social environment. The state-of-the-art campuses are modeled after start-up facilities offering a variety of unique and secure learning spaces for all Xceed students.

Xceed Preparatory Academy is now enrolling students for the 2019-2020 school year at all locations. Additionally, Summer School begins June 10th at all Xceed campuses. For more information about Xceed's Weston, Kendall or Coral Springs location visit www.xceedprep.org, email info@xceedprep.org or call 954-803-1230.

About Xceed Preparatory Academy

Xceed Preparatory Academy is an AdvancED accredited network of private schools serving grades 6-12. The Xceed model provides personalization, online curriculum, flexible schedules and attentive in-person academic staff preparing students for college and beyond. Each day is designed to meet the learning needs and interests of each student in a safe and supportive learning environment. More information available at www.xceedprep.org.

