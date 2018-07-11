Xceed Preparatory Academy Announces Third South Florida Location

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xceed Preparatory Academy founder and CEO Brent Goldman announced today the company is expanding its network of accredited private middle and high schools. In addition to the Coral Springs and Kendall locations, Xceed will be opening a Weston location in early 2019. The new school will be located at 2900 Glades Circle, Suite 1600.

"Xceed is quickly growing as more and more families need an alternative to the traditional education options," said Goldman. "We are excited to expand and bring our innovative private school model to the Weston community."

Xceed Preparatory Academy is an AdvancED accredited network of private schools preparing students grades 6-12 for college and beyond. The Xceed model is a combination of an attentive in-person academic staff with online curriculum and Personalized Learning Plans, as well as flexible schedules for each student. The Personalized Learning Plans allow students to work at their own pace and choose their courses and schedules.

"Our students are successful because they are able to learn the way that works best for them," stated Goldman. "Giving students the opportunity to work at their own pace and choose their own schedules while providing personalized academic support on campus is a game-changer."

All Xceed campuses are carefully designed to provide students with a safe, supportive and social environment. The state-of-the-art campuses are modeled after start-up facilities offering a variety of unique and secure learning spaces for all Xceed students.

Xceed Preparatory Academy is now enrolling students for the 2018-2019 school year at all locations. For more information about Xceed's Coral Springs, Kendall or Weston location visit www.xceedprep.org, email info@xceedprep.org or call 954-803-1230.

About Xceed Preparatory Academy

