Xceed Preparatory Academy Partners With DME Sports Academy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xceed Preparatory Academy and CEO Dr. Brent Goldman are excited to announce a partnership with DME Sports Academy and its co-owners and co-founders Dan Panaggio and Mike Panaggio. Xceed will be the exclusive school for DME Sports Academy's students beginning in August 2019. This will be Xceed's fourth location. Xceed has locations in Weston, Coral Springs and Kendall, Florida.

DME Sports Academy, located in Daytona Beach, provides high-level instruction and competitive opportunities to advance athletic development for student athletes. The new school will be located at Daytona Field House, home of DME Sports Academy. Xceed's Head of School and subject certified teachers will be on the DME campus allowing students to train and learn at the same location.

"We are thrilled to expand our network of private schools and partner with DME Sports Academy," said Goldman. "This partnership brings a lot of advantages to both Xceed and DME. Having an Xceed school on the DME campus allows students to maximize their time each day to achieve their academic and athletic goals."

Xceed Preparatory Academy is an AdvancED accredited network of private schools designed to meet the unique needs of elite middle and high school athletes. The Xceed model is a combination of an attentive in-person academic staff with online curriculum and Personalized Learning Plans, as well as flexible schedules for each student.

"We believe the addition of Xceed to DME Sports Academy will transform our academy for many years to come," said DME Sports Academy co-founder and co-owner Dan Panaggio.

Xceed Preparatory Academy is now enrolling students for the 2019-2020 school year at all locations. For more information about Xceed's Coral Springs, Kendall or Weston location visit www.xceedprep.org, email info@xceedprep.org or call 954-803-1230. To learn more about Xceed Preparatory Academy at DME email bgoldman@xceedprep.org.

About Xceed Preparatory Academy

Xceed Preparatory Academy is an AdvancED accredited network of private schools serving grades 6-12. The Xceed model provides personalization, online curriculum, flexible schedules and attentive in-person academic staff preparing students for college and beyond. Each day is designed to meet the learning needs and interests of each student in a safe and supportive learning environment. More information available at www.xceedprep.org.

About DME Sports Academy

Within our world class facilities, DME Sports Academy offers high level athletic development training for middle school, high school and post grad student athletes. DME focuses on the building blocks of character and discipline to better our student athletes towards the realization of their goals at our unique Academy in Daytona Beach, FL. #findyourfuture

More information is available at dmesports.com

SOURCE Xceed Preparatory Academy

Related Links

http://www.xceedprep.org

