Xcel Brands Announces President of Wholesale Apparel

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcel Brands , Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, today announces Heather Bogen will join the company as the President of Wholesale Apparel. Bogen will support Xcel Brands' successful acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands through her extensive expertise in the fashion industry.

Bogen joins Xcel Brands with a demonstrated history of working in the apparel space as a hands-on leader and sales-driven strategist. Over the span of her career, Bogen has held leadership positions with global companies including G-III Apparel Group, LVMH, Jones Apparel Group, Donna Karen and Isaac Mizrahi. She has been credited for consistently driving sales, increasing profit margins, and building successful business plans.

"We are pleased to welcome Heather to Xcel Brands as she brings nearly 30 years of highly relevant wholesale apparel expertise," stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. "Heather is a great leader and will be a valuable addition to the team as we continue to propel our fashion and apparel business forward."

Bogen aims to exponentially increase wholesale sales at Xcel Brands as President of Wholesale Apparel by tapping into her past experience in retail and apparel. She strives to implement innovative solutions for Xcel Brands to maximize sales opportunities.

"I am honored to join Xcel Brands as the President of Wholesale Apparel. I was drawn to the company's progressive nature and leadership, fast-paced growth, and inclusive perspective in apparel," says Heather Bogen, President of Wholesale Apparel of Xcel Brands. "I look forward to working with Robert and the management team to support the company and its roster of impressive brands."

Bogen will report directly to Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands, effective today, June 1, 2021.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

SOURCE Xcel Brands

Related Links

https://www.xcelbrands.com

