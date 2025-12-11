Xcel Energy to Provide Personalized Energy Services to Customers Using Oracle Platform

Energy provider taps the AI-powered Oracle Opower Platform to provide personalized energy usage insights to millions of customers and give them tips on how to save

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcel Energy, a major electric and natural gas provider, has selected the AI-enabled Oracle Opower customer engagement platform to support its energy programs, strengthen customer experiences, and improve grid resiliency. Designed to provide customers with insights on their own energy use, Opower residential behavioral energy efficiency programs are now used at more than 100 utilities and have saved more than 38 TWh of energy.

"As utilities transform to meet growing expectations for clean, reliable, and affordable energy, customer engagement is essential," said Matt O'Keefe, group vice president of Oracle Utilities. "Together with Xcel Energy, we're delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that empower customers with personalized insights while providing regulators and policymakers with the measurable outcomes they expect. This collaboration demonstrates how technology and customer experience can accelerate the clean energy transition."

Xcel Energy is committed to delivering safe, reliable energy while keeping bills low for its 3.9 million electric customers and 2.2 million natural gas customers across the eight states it serves. The company will use Oracle's platform to show customers how their energy use compares with similar homes, provide energy savings tips, and give personalized recommendations about energy programs that can help customers save money on their bills.

"As we build out our grid to meet the growing energy demand across the states we serve, we're focused on continuing to make energy work better for our customers," said Emmett Romine, vice president, Customer Energy and Transportation Solutions at Xcel Energy. "By providing customers with personalized insights about their energy use, we're empowering them with options to reduce or shift their usage and potentially save money on their energy bills."

Empowering a better energy future

The Opower platform powers dozens of products and services to help energy providers give customers insight and choices about their energy use, provide efficient service, and create a satisfying experience. Oracle's advanced, AI-driven data analytics insights enable seamless integration across utilities' digital channels, helping to ensure customers receive consistent guidance whether online, on mobile, or through email.

Components of the Opower platform include:

Customer engagement and energy efficiency: Opower Home Energy Reports deliver personalized, data-driven, energy insights, giving customers clear, actionable guidance about their energy usage, where savings opportunities exist, and nudges to take advantage of other customer programs.

Opower Home Energy Reports deliver personalized, data-driven, energy insights, giving customers clear, actionable guidance about their energy usage, where savings opportunities exist, and nudges to take advantage of other customer programs. Behavioral demand response: Scalable, equitable, peak reduction programs that will use well-timed, personalized messages to encourage customers to lower or shift their energy usage during periods of high demand, avoiding costly capacity and keeping the grid more reliable. The addition of this flexible peak reduction resource contributes to deferment of costly infrastructure investments, enhanced grid stability, and long-term energy affordability.

Scalable, equitable, peak reduction programs that will use well-timed, personalized messages to encourage customers to lower or shift their energy usage during periods of high demand, avoiding costly capacity and keeping the grid more reliable. The addition of this flexible peak reduction resource contributes to deferment of costly infrastructure investments, enhanced grid stability, and long-term energy affordability. Connected energy insights: Through personalized energy insights, utilities can create a seamless customer journey—from regular reports to event driven alerts—that empowers customers to save money, manage peak demand, and support the clean energy transition, all within one unified experience.

Through personalized energy insights, utilities can create a seamless customer journey—from regular reports to event driven alerts—that empowers customers to save money, manage peak demand, and support the clean energy transition, all within one unified experience. Real-time analytics: AI-driven, cloud-based dashboards show program performance, customer segmentation, and grid impacts, supporting data-driven decision-making and compliance reporting. Visualizations and insights will be accessible to both program managers and executives—not just data scientists—extending value across the organization.

