XCEL Launches AI Assistant to Personalize and Improve Insurance Exam Preparation

Rubi™ AI assists and supports students by providing instant answers, multilingual support, and a more personalized and efficient study experience.

ST. LOUIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCEL Solutions, a leading provider of insurance license exam prep, announced the launch of Rubi™ AI. This AI study partner is integrated into XCEL's exam prep products to offer a more efficient and effective path to licensure.

Built using state insurance exam frameworks, XCEL's trusted proprietary curriculum, decades of insurance education expertise, and AI-powered learning technology, Rubi™ can translate dense, state-specific exam language into simpler, more understandable explanations. By simplifying complex concepts and terminology, students receive personalized, accurate guidance in a format that's both accessible and exam-focused.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Rubi™ is specifically designed for insurance licensing education and grounded in XCEL's curriculum and instructional expertise. With Rubi™, students can more easily stay on track and understand key concepts as they prepare for their insurance licensing exams by receiving personalized, on-demand answers to course-related questions, helping learners master difficult concepts without losing study momentum. Plus, Rubi™ is capable of translating into multiple languages, allowing students to engage with course material in the language they are most comfortable using.

"We are thrilled to introduce Rubi™ AI, a groundbreaking addition to our insurance exam prep courses," says Ed Clark, XCEL Solutions President. "Rubi represents a significant leap forward in personalized insurance education, offering our students 24/7 support and the ability to simplify complex topics with ease. We're leveraging this powerful AI innovation to underscore our deep commitment to empowering learners with the tools they need to succeed on their first attempt."

This advanced study partner empowers students to take control of their learning by generating unlimited practice questions and examples tailored to topics they find challenging. With information that is accurate, relevant, and directly aligned with each state's insurance exams, students can gain added confidence as they study.

Rubi™ is now included with any purchase of XCEL's insurance pre-licensing education courses.

About XCEL Solutions

XCEL Solutions is a leading provider of insurance license exam prep and insurance continuing education. Since 2012, XCEL has helped millions of students prepare for their exams and worked with prominent regulatory agencies and top Fortune 500 clients to shift their on-site training programs to more flexible, productive online courses. With a consultative approach, emphasizing psychometrics and research-based practices, XCEL continuously enhances course offerings and provides students with real-time improvement feedback. Learn more at www.xcelsolutions.com.

XCEL Solutions is part of Colibri Group, which is building the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, Colibri helps more than 3 million professionals annually across essential industries, including real estate, healthcare, and financial services, build the knowledge and skills needed to adjust to change and advance their careers. Visit www.colibrigroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Jackie Hartwig

VP of Marketing at XCEL Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE XCEL Solutions