Xcelerate, Inc. Now Trading Under Ticker Symbol XCRT

MAULDIN, S.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC: XCRT), formerly known as Union Dental Holdings Inc., announced today it has been issued a new ticker symbol due to the Company's recent name change. The new symbol is "XCRT". "We believe this new ticker symbol is major step forward in giving Xcelerate a clear identity," said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO.

While the Company is currently pursuing innovative acquisitions at the patent/engineering level to join with early stage medtech companies in a controlled clinical care setting where developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, no specific agreements have yet been entered into.

Xcelerate, led by CEO Michael O'Shea, has a distinguished advisory board including world renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Dilan Ellegala and Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Barry Marshall.

Dr. Marshall AC FRACP FRS FAA recently joined its Advisory Board. In 2005 Dr. Marshall and his longtime collaborator Dr. Robin Warren were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and its role in peptic ulcer disease. This discovery also established the causative link between Helicobacter pylori infection and stomach cancer. Currently Dr. Marshall serves as Clinical Professor and Director of The Marshall Centre for Infectious Diseases Research at University of Western Australia. Additionally, Dr. Marshall has been involved with the establishment of the Marshall Laboratory for Biomedical Engineering at Shenzhen University.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing business and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional expansion of our service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

