Xcelerate Solutions Announces Key Executive Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions ("Xcelerate"), a leading defense and national security company and portfolio company of McNally Capital, today announced the appointment of three key leaders to its executive team, signaling the company's commitment to sustained growth, innovation, and long-term value creation. These high-caliber hires bring extensive experience and a forward-looking vision to Xcelerate, reinforcing the company's strategic direction and ensuring continued success in the evolving government marketplace.

Terry Emmert Appointed Senior Vice President of Strategy

Xcelerate welcomes Terry Emmert as Senior Vice President of Strategy, where he will lead corporate strategy, working with leadership to accelerate growth, deepen client ties, and identify and vet strategic investments for future growth. His diverse background includes roles at DARPA, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the U.S. Navy, where Terry served as a member of the Senior Executive Service. Two presidential transition teams have sought his assistance, most recently as Acting Secretary of the Navy, giving him unique expertise in navigating challenges and driving transformation opportunities. As the Director of DARPA's Adaptive Capabilities Office, Terry was responsible for identifying and transitioning new technologies to meet the most critical national security mission priorities.

Terry's unique background as a U.S. Navy Officer and leader in government technology companies like IBM and Dell further equips him to lead Xcelerate's strategy with a focus on mission, innovation, and client-centric solutions.

Steve Cubarney Joins as Executive Vice President of Sales

Steve Cubarney joins Xcelerate as Executive Vice President of Sales to lead growth, including business development, capture, and proposals. His charter is to accelerate top-line growth across the company. He has extensive experience in senior P&L and growth roles at top national security solutions companies. His background includes serving as a Partner in Guidehouse's Defense and Security segment, Vice President of Strategy at Berico Technologies, and senior roles at IBM and Accenture.

Steve's proven leadership in driving sales and capturing growth opportunities in defense and intelligence sectors will be instrumental in helping Xcelerate achieve its ambitious goals.

Jean Francois "Boodi" Blanc Appointed Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth

To further strengthen Xcelerate's strategic growth capabilities, the company has appointed Boodi Blanc as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth. Boodi will lead the company's strategic capture efforts, focusing on expanding Xcelerate's offerings and partnerships while ensuring the company stays at the forefront of technology.

Boodi has extensive experience as Chief Strategy Officer at SDV International and Chief Growth Officer at Akima, with a strong record of driving. Boodi also led the Federal sales team at IBM. This makes him well-suited to help Xcelerate fast-track results in key markets.

A Vision for Vision and Growth

"These strategic hires represent a critical milestone in Xcelerate's transformation. As we look ahead, our bold vision and mission imperatives are clear: to lead with adaptable, forward-thinking leadership while executing with precision," said Xcelerate CEO, Mark Drever. "Terry, Steve, and Boodi bring invaluable expertise in defense, technology, and sales that will empower us to navigate an ever-evolving government market. With these new leaders in place, we are poised to capture new opportunities, strengthen client relationships, and propel Xcelerate to new heights."

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions in enterprise vetting and analysis, critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, and digital solutions. Xcelerate enhances the security and resilience of America's personnel as well as physical and cyber infrastructure. The company is a trusted partner to the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Law Enforcement, the Department of War, and Intelligence Community agencies that are responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com.

