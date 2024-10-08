Xcelerate Solutions Awarded Defense Logistics Agency JETS 2.0 IDIQ

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerity Government Solutions, LLC, doing business as Xcelerate Solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. This award underscores Xcelerate Solutions' commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality Information Technology (IT) solutions to DLA and the Department of Defense (DoD).

The JETS 2.0 contract supports DLA in managing and executing IT projects to deliver a full range of applications, software, hardware, infrastructure, and systems to further the Information Operations mission. Xcelerate Solutions looks forward to playing a pivotal role in sustaining and evolving the overarching DLA enterprise.

"We're thrilled to be chosen for the DLA JETS 2.0 IDIQ contract," stated Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate Solutions. "Having supported DLA's mission for over a decade, this recognition underscores our commitment and proven track record of success with the Agency."

Leo Patino, Vice President of Strategic Capture at Xcelerate Solutions, echoed CEO Drever's remarks, "DLA holds a special place in my heart as my first client and a significant partner to Xcelerate Solutions for over 13 years. We are with DLA for the long run, and I believe we can deliver truly impactful solutions."

This award reflects the Xcelerate team's unwavering commitment and expertise in delivering advanced solutions that align with the vital missions of the DLA and the broader DoD community. We are dedicated to working closely with the DLA J6 to provide innovative and impactful IT solutions that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.

Xcelerate Solutions will use its extensive expertise and technical capabilities to assist the DLA in its mission areas, including managing the lifecycle, developing applications, providing maintenance, and offering technical support to maintain and enhance enterprise architecture, ultimately achieving positive outcomes and operational objectives.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company that plays a crucial role in enhancing the security and resilience of America's personnel and physical and cyber infrastructure. The company is a trusted partner to the Department of Defense, Federal Law Enforcement, Civilian, and Intelligence Community agencies responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions