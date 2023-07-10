Xcelerate Solutions Awarded Personnel Vetting Reform Support Contract by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate), a trusted provider of Enterprise Security solutions including Personnel Vetting (PV), is proud to announce the award of a 10-year contract for Background Investigation and Adjudication Services by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This Best-Value, Unrestricted contract solidifies Xcelerate's position as a leader in delivering critical security solutions to government agencies.

Xcelerate will provide a wide range of PV support services, to include guiding SEC to meet the ongoing PV transformation, driven by the Trusted Workforce 2.0 (TW 2.0) policy framework, directed by the Security and Suitability Executive Agents. This includes supporting SEC's upcoming adoption of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's (DCSA) National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) system, including the transition from eQIP to eApp in Q4 FY2023. Additionally, Xcelerate will support the planning and execution of enrollment of SEC's public trust community into Continuous Vetting (CV), which represents a major milestone in further securing the federal government's workforce.

Having supported this mission space since 2009 across the PV value chain, including strategic, operational, and tactical programs, Xcelerate brings their expertise in helping agencies adopt the ongoing PV reform efforts. With its proven experience, Xcelerate is well positioned to deliver efficient, effective, and reliable security solutions that meet the unique requirements and stringent security standards of the SEC.

"We are honored to have been selected by the SEC for this important contract," said Xcelerate's Vice President of Enterprise Security, Brett Mencin. "It represents an exciting opportunity to fuse Xcelerate's knowledge of PV policy, systems, and operations into a single program that will deliver outcomes aligned with Trusted Workforce 2.0 and enhance SEC's security program."

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions, a McNally Capital Portfolio Company, is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions delivered through three service areas. We are a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com

