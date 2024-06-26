Xcelerate Solutions, in partnership with Socure, to Provide GSA NextGen Login.gov Identity Proofing Services

MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) and Socure are excited to announce that their team has been selected as one of eight vendors by the General Services Administration (GSA) for the NextGen Login.gov Identity Proofing Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

GSA's NextGen Login.gov initiative aims to modernize how Americans access public services online, by implementing a robust, user-friendly, and privacy-preserving identity proofing system. Specifically, one of the program's goals involves adopting capabilities to enable access for underserved and vulnerable populations who historically have experienced barriers to online services. The Xcelerate/Socure Team was awarded a BPA position supporting each of Login.gov's three Functional Areas: 1) Document Capture, Authentication, and Validation; 2) Biometric Comparison; 3) Identity Resolution.

The partnership between Xcelerate and Socure advances simple, secure, accurate, and equitable online identity verification services for government agencies and the populations they serve. Leveraging Socure's advanced identity verification solutions, Xcelerate aims to support the security and reliability of Login.gov, enabling seamless access to critical government services while protecting users against fraud and identity theft.

In acknowledging the strength of the partnership with Socure, Jim Dufford, Xcelerate's Program Manager, stated: "Collaborating with Socure on the GSA NextGen Login.gov Identity Proofing project demonstrates our understanding of this important mission and our dedication to offering the most advanced technology solutions in the service of public good."

Jordan Burris, Vice President, Public Sector Strategy at Socure said, "At Socure, we are committed to offering our government partners the transformative technologies needed to support their mission and equitably identify people online. We are excited to partner with Xcelerate Solutions on this initiative to support identity verification and fraud prevention in government."

This partnership combines Xcelerate's expertise in personnel security and vetting, technology integration, and consulting with Socure's cutting-edge approach to digital identity verification, including biometrics and artificial intelligence. The focus will be on offering an identity-proofing process that is not only secure but also user-friendly, ensuring that people in America can access government services efficiently and with confidence.

Xcelerate and Socure are committed to working with GSA and their customers and stakeholders to offer this enhancement to Login.gov. Our solution reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced public sector services and ensuring secure, equitable access for all users.

About Xcelerate Solutions:

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions in enterprise security, strategic consulting, and digital transformation. Xcelerate enhances the security and resilience of America's personnel as well as physical and cyber infrastructure. The company is a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, the Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com.

About Socure:

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 2,200 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Chime, SoFi, Capital One, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, Prizepicks and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at www.socure.com.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions