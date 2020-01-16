XcelHR launches, Next Level, a podcast that delivers HR advice on-the-go

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XcelHR's podcast for business owners, Next Level, is here. Each episode of the show focuses on ways to help entrepreneurs and business owners with business and employee management issues related to employee relations, benefits, wellness, and compliance.

The podcast is hosted by Mathew Beals, XcelHR's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and taps into his 20 years of experience in the PEO industry and his extensive knowledge about human capital management. Of Next Level he said, "We wanted to have a more intimate way to connect with our audience, and one that was convenient for them. They can listen whenever and wherever they want. It's expert HR advice on-the-go."

The first episode is streaming now, while the rest will arrive the third Wednesday of each month. Listeners will hear about how to write effective employee policies, manage discrimination claims, PTO policies, employee wellness, employee classifications, and more.

Next Level can be streamed on XcelHR's website at xcelhr.com/NextLevel, as well as on the following platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, Radio Public and Stitcher. If you are interested in being a guest on the show, please email marketing@xcelhr.com.

About XcelHR

XcelHR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily HR administrative tasks related to paying employees, offering benefits, resolving disputes and more. As a result, business owners can focus on revenue-generating initiatives.

Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow seven to nine percent faster and are 50 percent less likely to go out of business than those that don't work with a PEO (NAPEO). Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.

