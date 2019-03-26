XcelHR named "Best PEO for Small Businesses" by Business.com

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XcelHR is excited to announce that Business.com named XcelHR the "Best PEO for Small Businesses" after reviewing 700 PEOs across the country. We are delighted to be recognized in this way. Our goal as a company is to make the lives of business owners easier, and their businesses more profitable.

When nearly 43% of small business owners experience a lawsuit, our services are increasingly more important and relevant to our clients than ever. PEOs manage numerous HR tasks and ensure compliance with the most complicated HR laws. This prevents damaging lawsuits from happening in the first place. XcelHR is committed to protecting our clients and their employees.

What put XcelHR at the top of the pack?

We are one of the few PEOs that provides services for companies with just one employee, whereas many others require a minimum number of employees to begin service.

We have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

We are a national PEO, licensed to operate in all 50 states.

We have a flexible payment structure – you can pay per-employee or a percentage of your gross payroll.

We offer a flexible service package – you can add or remove services based on what fits your business best.

We offer clients a designated service team to resolve issues quickly.

XcelHR's unique blend of personalized customer experiences and flexible service offerings make it easy for business owners to find a solution that works best for them. Backed by more than 25 years of experience in the industry, XcelHR has proven itself to be a leading PEO provider to small businesses everywhere.

About XcelHR

XcelHR is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily administrative tasks so business owners can focus on revenue-generating business initiatives.

Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points throughout the employee lifecycle. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster, and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO).

