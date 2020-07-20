XcelHR now offers Performance Management services
Jul 20, 2020, 13:03 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XcelHR has expanded its business portfolio to offer Performance Management services. After surveying its market niche to understand the latest needs, XcelHR realized that small businesses are not well-equipped to develop strong performance management programs for their employees. They lack the tools necessary to capture data in real-time and are forced to make vital decisions using poor metrics.
XcelHR's Performance Management program aligns employee performance and work ethic with organizational objectives and values. It facilitates the performance review processes and improves the line of communication between management and front-line employees. It operates in XcelHR's HRIS platform Connect, a PrismHR product, which centralizes all the performance reviews feedback in one place, accessible by all organizational units. With this system, there's greater data transparency and communication across all levels of the organization.
Now clients can quickly identify training needs, increase employee engagement, promote top-performing employees, support workforce planning, reduce turnover, and allow greater employee autonomy. Todd Knecht, Vice President of Human Resources, says that, "Our module streamlines the process for designing and implementing performance programs that develop and retain top-performing employees. It helps clarify expectations, set objectives, encourage feedback, and review progress." Learn more about our performance management services at XcelHR.com/services/performance-management.
About XcelHR
XcelHR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points throughout the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.
