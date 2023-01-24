Xcell Logistics Services, a B.I.G. Logistics Company, Expands Warehousing Presence in Laredo, TX with Second 3PL Facility

LAREDO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcell Logistics Services today announced the opening of an additional warehouse in Laredo, Texas. Recently acquired by Dallas-based B.I.G. Logistics, the new facility located at 502 Nafta Blvd will meet the growing demand for the company's logistics services in the region and further solidify B.I.G. Logistics' presence on both sides of the border offering critical north and southbound customs brokerage, transportation and warehousing services.

Stephen Russell (CEO at SecurCapital), Cedric Sosa (President & CEO at Xcell Logistics ), Roberto Sosa (Founder at Xcell Logistics ) in front of Laredo International Airport. Xcell Logistics Services

B.I.G. Logistics, LLC, a SecurCapital Corp portfolio company, is a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL) deploying a technology-enabled warehouse management IT platform in warehouses throughout Texas and Mexico with plans to open a Santa Teresa, New Mexico facility later this year.

Cedric Sosa, Xcell Logistics Companies CEO, said, " We are delighted to immediately expand our 3PL warehouse footprint in Laredo's crucial cross-border, high-demand market after our merger with B.I.G. Logistics.

He further offered, "We are in the right place at the right time," sharing compelling figures about the cross-border traffic awaiting the combined companies. "Year to date, Laredo represents 37% of trade by value between the US and Mexico with a figure of $243.8 billion. For importers and exporters on both sides of the border, Xcell Logistic Corporation in Mexico offers wide coverage of existing offices in all major ports of entry enabling cross-border, single turnkey solutions for our USA and global customers."

B.I.G. Logistics CEO Vinod Baliga added, "You can never have too many additional warehouses and cross dock facilities for our expanding customer base in Laredo. We have now completed our strategic Texas footprint, including a second facility in Laredo. B.I.G. now operates on the border with our legacy station in El Paso and added Laredo presence and our seven new Xcell stations in Mexico. This positions B.I.G. Logistics as a dominant supply chain solutions provider on both sides of the border."

Jointly, the companies offer pharmaceutical-licensed, 3PL cross dock and temperature-controlled warehouses, fulfillment, transload, customs brokerage, and operate Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) facilities, light manufacturing, and e-commerce services. The new combined companies offer complete lifecycle management of international and domestic air, ocean, ground, custom brokerage, and project cargo.

Steve Russell, CEO, SecurCapital, said: "We're excited to rapidly expand our warehouse capabilities just weeks after the acquisition of Xcell Logistic Services in Laredo and Mexico. Our high-quality infrastructure logistics platform supports our Fortune 500 clients and active domestic and international agent networks as a clear logistics leader on both sides of the southern border."

About Xcell Logistics Services, Inc.

Xcell Logistics was established in 1992 in Mexico and the USA. The company offers fully integrated customs brokerage and international air and ocean services as well as LTL, FTL and flatbed trucking throughout Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Xcell has eight offices including the group's headquarters in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Monterrey, Laredo, Nuevo Laredo, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, and Veracruz. For more information visit: https://xcell-logistic.com

About B.I.G. Logistics, LLC

In 2016, a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals with aggressive growth plans and strong financial backing acquired a twenty-five-year-old company KFS, Inc. and rebranded it as B.I.G. Logistics, LLC acquired by SecurCapital Corp in April 2021. The firm currently has three state-of-the-art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). B.I.G. Logistics operates a field office located in Houston (IAH), and a new field office in Huntsville, Alabama and West Coast gateway office in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://www.B.I.G.Logistics.com .

About SecurCapital Corp

SecurCapital and its investment portfolio operating companies are proven supply chain, financial services, and 3PL warehouse operators and lenders empowering logistics and diverse businesses within domestic and international markets. The company was founded in 2017 headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is operated by logistics, "cloud pioneers" and financial services veterans. SecurCapital offers a broad range of services to customers domestically and internationally, wholesalers, distributors, and mid-tier logistics enterprises. The company's portfolio companies provide mission-critical end-to-end supply chain services with proven Mexican cross-border turnkey operations and custom brokerage. For more information visit http://www.securcapital.com.

