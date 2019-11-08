Xcentz Launches AI-home Camera For Peace of Mind Day or Night

As the market continues to grow, the global video surveillance industry is shifting its focus to HD-level resolution of images and AI-powered cameras. Voice interaction, AI and image recognition technologies are empowering the smart camera market, facilitating the transformation of the industry.

The new Xcentz AI-based panoramic camera is powered by a professional photo processing chip, which helps deliver crystal clear images. The original image algorithm significantly reduces smearing, delay and lagging, among other defects facing traditional cameras.

The combination of streaming forwarding and peer-to-peer (P2P) transmission ensures seamless video streaming. The embedded dot-matrix Infrared LED (28μ, 850nm) enables the camera to capture every detail up to 10 meters (33 feet) and deliver clear and stable images, even in a dark environment.

Features of the IC-62111

Real-time, genuine HD: The Xcentz WiFi camera provides a 360-degree HD panoramic view of every nook and cranny in the home, day and night.

Clear night vision: The advanced noise cancelling technology helps provide homeowners with a clear view of the whole room up to 10 meters (33 feet) from the target in a dark environment.

Two-way voice intercom: The built-in 36dB microphone and loudspeaker, enhanced by anti-noise technology, provide users with uninterrupted two-way communication.

Smart alert: A real-time motion detection alert message is sent to the user's smartphone when the camera detects movement within the home. With the movement tracking functionality, the camera captures a moving object, tracks its path and sends an alert to the smartphone.

Reliable safety protection: Financial industry-grade Encryption technology prevents the information transferred between the user and site/server from being hacked, read or counterfeited by any third party.

Supports Alexa: Real-time videos are displayed via the Alexa On/Off functionality.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TKK8X5D/

About Xcentz

Founded in January 2018, Xcentz is an emerging innovative hardware producer of mobile phone accessories, smart wearables and devices for the smart home. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has offices in the United States, Hong Kong, Germany and mainland China. We pursue minimalism, making the concept the sole starting point of our team and our brand philosophy, with a focus on the real needs of users. When it comes to brand positioning, we focus on advanced design styles, leading R & D technologies and excellence in quality. Our slogan is "The tech that gets you". At Xcentz, our mission is to make people's lives easier, better and more dynamic.

For more information, please visit Xcentz at https://xcentz.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xcentz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XcentzOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Xcentz.fans/

SOURCE Xcentz

Related Links

https://xcentz.com

