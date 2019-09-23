Xcentz Launches MFi+TID-certified USB-C to Lightning Cable CA-61815

Compared with competing products, CA-61815 features enhanced strength thanks to the built-in bulletproof fiber and braided nylon, making it capable of withstanding over 30,000 bends and up to 175 pounds of force. Working with the Xcentz 36W PD charger to charge an iPhone XS Max, the cable can deliver maximum power exceeding 18W and is compatible with any USB-C power adapter including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W or 87W.

Xcentz product manager Toson Tao said: "We are committed to creating visually appealing designs using state-of-the-art technologies to provide consumers with smart high-end products alongside professional services. Our collection of cables, enable rapid charging and data transmission. We will continue our R&D efforts, rolling out new products with more stunning designs and continuously enhanced quality."

Spurred by the USB-IF and the industry chain, USB Type C cables and PD fast charging technologies give consumers access to more unified interfaces and higher-performance charging technologies. Xcentz provides consumers with more options such as USB C to Lightning products available in different colors, lengths and materials.

Xcentz's Lightning cable products received positive feedback in the target market and on Amazon in 2018, thanks to differentiated designs and unprecedented durability. Built on successful predecessors, the newly enhanced USB C to Lightning cables feature a unique design and higher-than-the-average wire gauge quality.

CA-61815's features include:

Support for PD 3A quick charging: Combined with a PD charger above 18W and a USB-C to Lightning cable, CA-61815 offers fast charging for iPhone 8 and newer models, with a maximum power of 18W.

Dual certification: The lightning port uses the Apple MFi certified C94 connector, while the USB-C connector has passed the USB IF TID certification, achieving quick charging and significantly improved compatibility.

Elegant design: The latest "slim waist" design demonstrates Xcentz's aesthetic design elements. The multi-color aluminum alloy + nylon braided cable is not only visually pleasing but also provides a comfortable tactile experience.

Durability: With the high-specification wire gauge, advanced cable extrusion process and scientific structure design, CA-61815 can withstand 30,000 bends, accelerated charging and much-reduced rate of deterioration in terms of charging speed, even after repeated use over time.

Highest of standards applied to the production process: The cable has been meticulously crafted through dozens of methods, using the most advanced laser welding equipment. It is assembled through a fully automated process, ensuring the consistency and durability of the end-product.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SR7CFZF

About Xcentz

Founded in January 2018, Xcentz is an emerging innovative hardware producer of mobile phone accessories, smart wearables and devices for the smart home. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has offices in the United States, Hong Kong, Germany and Mainland China. We pursue minimalism, making the concept the sole starting point of our team and our brand philosophy, with a focus on the real needs of users. When it comes to brand positioning, we focus on advanced design styles, leading R&D technologies and excellence in quality. Our slogan is "The tech that gets you". At Xcentz, our mission is to make people's lives easier, better and more dynamic.

For more information, please visit Xcentz at https://xcentz.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xcentz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XcentzOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Xcentz.fans/

SOURCE Xcentz

Related Links

https://xcentz.com

