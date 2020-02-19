Xcentz Launches PB-35011, Upgraded Portable Charger with Higher Density Cells and Faster Charging

It supports bidirectional Type-C PD fast-charging of input and output with PD/QC3.0 full protocol rapid charging technology, providing an efficient recharging experience for mobile devices.

The charger is available in black and white, two of the most fashionable and classic colors that go with any decor.

Xcentz designer Hyman Han said, "Xcentz is always committed to creating products that reflect a perfect combination of technology and trends in digital fashion. We hope to provide more user-friendly products through advanced design technologies, with a focus on what is most convenient for users. In the design process, we considered how to minimize the size and finally chose LG 21700 from more than ten types of different cells so that we could deliver the ultimate experience in touch and feel. To provide better user experience, the surface features fine twill, giving a better sense of grip when held and delivering a quality look and feel to the PB-35011."

PB-35011 features:

Fast-charging: the unit supports PD/QC3.0/intelligent identification IC as well as bidirectional PD 18W fast charging for both input and output. PD is the latest technology in the fast charging sector and one that is supported by Apple, Samsung's S10/S9, iPhone 11 and MacBook Pro series. The technology can provide faster charging for the vast majority of smart devices, with output power up to 18W. The iPhone 11 can be charged to 50 percent of its capacity in just 30 minutes via USB-C;

Portable: one-third smaller than conventional 15,000mAh portable power sources, making the charger a good choice for travel. Simple anti-slip texture and radian design assures simplicity of use, especially when plugging into and removing from the power source;

Advanced construction: the PB-35011 adopts the high density 21700 cell from LG by repurposing the cell used in industrial-grade e-sports cars to consumer electronics, delivering high-power and high-current fast charging by reaching a 3C discharging rate. The energy capacity of the cell is 49 percent higher than that of the commonly used 18650 cell. After charging and discharging 500 times, capacity still exceeds 82 percent;

Safety guaranteed: The PB-35011 is equipped with more than ten safety features including over-voltage, over-current, thermal shutdown, self-matching, overload and short-circuit protection, meeting the highest safety and quality standards in the industry;

Trickle charge: press and hold for 5 seconds to enter the Trickle-Charging Mode for charging Bluetooth headsets, watches without worrying about power consumption.

About Xcentz

Founded in January 2018, Xcentz is an emerging innovative hardware producer of mobile phone accessories, smart wearables and devices for the smart home. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has offices in the United States, Hong Kong, Germany and China. We pursue minimalism, making the concept the sole starting point of our team and our brand philosophy, with a focus on the real needs of users. When it comes to brand positioning, we focus on advanced design styles, leading R & D technologies and excellence in quality. Our slogan is "The tech that gets you". At Xcentz, our mission is to make people's lives easier, better and more dynamic.

For more information, please visit Xcentz at https://xcentz.com/.

