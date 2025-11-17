XCHANGE CHICAGO OPENS NEW TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS HUB IN GRAND CROSSING

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Open House Attended by Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Business Leaders; MRO, Northern Trust, Aon, and Peoples Gas Tap into Local IT Talent

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xchange Chicago , a nonprofit initiative launched to create a tech workforce and innovation hub on Chicago's South Side, today hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house at its new 28,000-square-foot building located across from the Comer Education Campus at 7247 S. Chicago Ave., in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

During this morning's grand-opening press conference at the new first-of-its-kind onshore IT services center, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson delivered remarks and participated in the ceremony. The grand opening was also attended by local business leaders, P33 leadership, Xchange Chicago leadership, SDI Presence executives, Fifth Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy, and Xchange apprentices and customers.

"Xchange has already created dynamic career pathways and economic opportunities for more than 50 South Side residents in just over a year," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The partners who brought Xchange to life, and the customers who believed in the vision, have made this beautiful new tech facility in Grand Crossing a reality. Together, their mentorship, training and supportive resources are helping to build a stronger Chicago and paving the way for thousands of life-changing technology jobs here on the South Side."

Founded by the Comer Science and Education Foundation, P33 , IT services provider SDI Presence , and local community stakeholders, Xchange Chicago addresses a critical gap in IT services and economic development with its onshoring model that advances workforce opportunities, commercial growth and neighborhood revitalization. The nonprofit leverages apprenticeship programs to train individuals for careers in IT and tech. After training, candidates begin their tech careers as apprentices with SDI in a part-time or full-time role immediately.

"We're excited to continue to help Chicago's leading corporations redirect some of their IT outsourcing spend toward local services and talent," said Hardik Bhatt, CEO, SDI Presence. "We have made an intentional 10-year lease commitment to the Xchange onshore tech delivery center. We are glad to be a part of the solution that helps apprentices build lasting tech careers and become a true economic catalyst for the community—creating a win-win for businesses and Chicago."

"Xchange is a workforce development story that is making a significant impact on the local community," said Brad Henderson, CEO at P33. "We are opening up real, life-changing opportunities in technology fields from AI to cloud computing and cybersecurity for residents, and at the same time bringing millions of dollars in overseas IT investment back to the U.S. and Chicago."

In just 18 months, Xchange has gained significant momentum as an IT partner to leading Chicago corporations and the City of Chicago while training and placing 55 apprentices in full-time roles generating more than $3.25 million in family-sustaining wages and benefits. Peoples Gas (WEC Energy Group), Northern Trust, MRO, Aon, and the City of Chicago are current clients that plan to expand their involvement with Xchange. Xchange also leases space to other commercial tenants including t he United Way of Metro Chicago, and CMB Catering.

"Grand Crossing is home to tremendous people, community assets and deep roots," said Greg Mooney, President and Executive Director, Comer Science & Education Foundation. "After the success of our initial apprentice cohort, we quickly had a waitlist in the hundreds. Together with companies competing in a new economy, we are now scaling with local talent ready to contribute to the rapidly evolving tech landscape."

Xchange received a $5 million community development grant from the City of Chicago to help build the new facility. Xchange also recently won a $500,000 grand prize in the Learning Landscapes Challenge sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation and the Siegel Family Endowment to strengthen tech education and career pathways for youth.

Read more about Xchange Chicago in the recent white paper here .

About P33

P33 is a publicly and privately-funded nonprofit with a mission to transform Chicago into a tier 1 tech and innovation hub driving inclusive economic growth. P33's work is anchored in deep research and driven by a need to unlock the potential of the digital age to solve some of the toughest problems facing Chicago, such as equitable access to digital careers, talent retention, deep science commercialization, and gaps in the growth-stage startup ecosystem. P33 was launched in 2019 by Penny Pritzker, former Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairman of PSP Partners; Chris Gladwin, CEO and co-founder of Ocient and Cleversafe; and Kelly Welsh, former President of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago. Learn more at p33chicago.com .

About SDI Presence

SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, consulting and advisory solutions, work and asset management solutions, and application modernization and managed services. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industry firms, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X .

About Comer Science and Education Foundation

The Comer Science & Education Foundation, incorporated in 1998, is dedicated to seeding ideas and supporting innovative programs that make a lasting and positive impact on the lives of individuals and their communities. Founder Gary C. Comer grew up in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood and passionately pursued helping others to build better lives through investments in education, environment and health.

