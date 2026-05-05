Xchange Marks Apprentice Week with Enterprise IT Projects for Peoples Gas and Northern Trust

SDI Presence-Backed Model Gains Momentum in Apprentice-Powered IT Delivery

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xchange, a first-of-its-kind onshore IT project delivery model operating with SDI Presence as employer of record, today announced major delivery engagements with Peoples Gas and Northern Trust. The milestone further demonstrates that organizations can procure high-quality IT delivery through Xchange, with SDI supporting all talent, compliance, and accountability.

Peoples Gas: Xchange Chicago Apprentices on the Front Line of Modernizing Chicago's Gas Infrastructure



In March 2026, eight apprentices joined the Peoples Gas Pipe Retirement Program (PRP), a long-term initiative to replace more than 1,000 miles of aging cast-iron and ductile-iron pipelines beneath Chicago with modern infrastructure by 2035. The apprentices joined not as trainees, but as active contributors embedded in a live delivery environment, supporting the program in project controls and analytical roles, and executing production on a program that's ensuring ongoing safety and reliability in Chicago's heating systems.

"Partnering with Xchange allows us to build talent and strengthen our ability to deliver critical infrastructure to every neighborhood in Chicago," said Polly Eldringhoff, Vice President—Operational Performance and Compliance at Peoples Gas. "By embedding apprentices directly into the Pipe Retirement Program, we're gaining immediate contributions while also developing the next generation of skilled professionals. It's a model that aligns workforce development with operational impact in a way that's both practical and forward-looking."

Northern Trust: Apprentice-Powered ServiceNow Delivery Inside a Global Financial Institution

At the same time, Xchange has secured a direct ServiceNow engagement with Northern Trust, one of the world's leading financial services firms. The engagement validates the scalability and effectiveness of the model in complex, regulated enterprise environments.

"Technology organizations today need talent models that are as agile and delivery-focused as the work itself," said Tom South, CIO at Northern Trust. "Our collaboration with Xchange reflects a forward-looking approach—bringing in emerging talent that can contribute in real-time while developing critical capabilities through hands-on experience. It's a scalable model that supports both immediate delivery needs and the long-term evolution of our workforce."

Why Corporate IT Leaders Are Taking Notice



This represents a fundamental shift: apprenticeships are now integrated directly into active client delivery, where learning and impact occur simultaneously. Apprentices contribute to real outcomes from day one, skills are built through hands-on delivery—not simulation—and programs scale with delivery demand.

The Xchange Chicago model delivers immediate, scalable talent aligned to client needs while accelerating apprentice growth through meaningful, real-world experience.

"These are not isolated wins—they are proof points of a new model," said Hardik Bhatt, CEO of SDI Presence, an Xchange co-founder. "By embedding apprenticeships into live delivery, we are creating a scalable engine for both talent and impact."

With strong early momentum from Peoples Gas and Northern Trust, Xchange is expanding this model and actively engaging with clients who want to be part of this next wave. To learn more or initiate an Xchange engagement, visit sdipresence.com.

About Xchange



Xchange is a first-of-its-kind, onshore IT project delivery model that embeds apprentices directly into live enterprise engagements to deliver high-quality outcomes while developing next-generation technology talent. Operating with SDI Presence as employer of record, Xchange provides a fully managed framework spanning talent sourcing, training, compliance, and delivery accountability. Its project-based, delivery-driven approach enables apprentices to contribute from day one, allowing organizations to access scalable, cost-effective talent while building sustainable workforce pipelines.

About SDI Presence LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation, and operational support for mission-critical environments. With more than three decades of experience, SDI partners with state and local government, utilities, transportation agencies, and regulated industries to modernize systems, improve service delivery, and create lasting value for the communities they serve.

Media contact

Christina Belmont

Vice President of Marketing

SDI Presence LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC (SDI); Xchange