XChange Place Launches Investment Opportunity in 'What Divides Us' - Groundbreaking Film Bringing Hiroshima Survivors' Stories to Big Screen

Revolutionary Investment Platform Enables Participation in Global Theatrical Film Continuing the Story of Hiroshima Through Survivors' Eyes

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XChange Place, a revolutionary marketplace for alternative investments, announced an opportunity to participate in the production of "What Divides Us," a powerful film with plans for a global theatrical release. This compelling film picks up where "Oppenheimer" left off, and is based on John Hersey's experience telling the story of Hiroshima's survivors.

Accredited investors can join this offering starting at $5,000 through the XChange Place platform. For more information on this investment opportunity, please visit: https://xchangeplace.io/invest-in-funds-and-securities/entertainment-1

The film will bring to life on the big screen the narrative pioneered by John Hersey in his groundbreaking 1946 New Yorker article and subsequent book, "Hiroshima," which told the powerful stories of six survivors. Now, moviegoers worldwide will have the opportunity to witness these stories unfold, while XChange Place offers investors the chance to participate in producing the film. Among the six survivors featured was Reverend Kiyoshi Tanimoto, whose daughter, Koko Kondo, now serves as executive producer of "What Divides Us." Kondo, who was just eight months old when the bomb fell, brings a deeply personal connection to the project as the sole surviving member of John Hersey's book, one of the last atomic bomb survivors and the daughter of one of Hersey's original subjects. Kiyoshi Tanimoto, whose memoir is the underlying Intellectual Property behind this movie, has the potential to become a hero for the world.

The project gains additional historical resonance through the involvement of Cannon Hersey, grandson of John Hersey, who continues his grandfather's legacy through his active involvement addressing the issues of our time through 10 years of artwork, community building, education and media creation in Hiroshima.

"Following the phenomenal success of 'Oppenheimer,' which grossed over $980 million worldwide, audiences have demonstrated a profound interest in understanding the full scope of atomic history," said Leland Hardy, manager at XChange Place. "While 'Oppenheimer' focused on the creation of the bomb, 'What Divides Us' presents the crucial perspective of those who survived its impact, continuing the humanitarian storytelling tradition that John Hersey established."

The film brings together an exceptional team, including the multi-award-winning producer Donald Rosenfeld, known for films including "The Remains of the Day" (1993), "Howards End" (1992), "Tree of Life" (2012), "Jodorowsky's Dune" (2013) and "Effie Gray" (2014). The film is also being produced by Peabody and Galaxy Award-winning producer Taku Nishimae ("War Tales," "The Pikadon Project"), and legendary Japanese drama producer, Katsuhiro Tsuchiya ("Ryoma-den," "Yell," "Gift of Fire").

"This film represents a vital continuation of my grandfather's work," said Cannon Hersey. "By bringing these survivors' stories to screen, we're not only preserving their testimonies but advancing popular culture's expression of resilience and hope in a dark time."

The timing of the film is particularly significant, with the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization of atomic bomb survivors of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, for their efforts to abolish nuclear weapons.

"'What Divides Us' promises to be more than a historical film," said producer Robyn Rosenfeld. "It's an emotional journey that connects past and present, personal and political, in ways that will resonate deeply with contemporary audiences. For investors, this represents an opportunity to support a project with both cultural significance and commercial potential."

About XChange Place

XChange Place is a financial technology platform that provides investors with access to unique, non-correlated assets. The platform democratizes alternative investing by offering asset classes such as Sports, Fine Art, Entertainment, Real Estate, and special situations. It enables smaller-denominated investments or fractional shares in assets that are typically out of reach for most investors.

For more information, please visit https://xchangeplace.io/

