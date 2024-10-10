XCharge North America Introduces GridLink: A New Solution for EV Charging and Grid Management Designed Exclusively for North America

Faster Bidirectional Battery-Integrated Charger Enables Grid Stability, High Performance and Cost Efficiency

KYLE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCharge North America, a provider of DC fast charging and battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) solutions, announces the launch of GridLink, a charging station designed to address the needs of the North American grid. This development represents a significant progression in EV infrastructure, combining rapid charging capabilities with grid support functions.

Innovative Charging Capabilities

XCharge North America Introduces GridLink, a charging station designed to address the needs of the North American grid. Post this XCharge North America's GridLink is equipped with a 55-inch LCD screen with touch control for user interface and unparalleled advertising capabilities.

GridLink can deliver up to 300 kilowatts (kW) of power, allowing EVs to charge in approximately 15 minutes. By integrating a high-capacity battery system with bidirectional technology, GridLink enhances energy management by balancing energy supply and demand, contributing to reduced costs and increased efficiency.

In-House-Developed Battery Technology

GridLink features an in-house-developed energy storage system that utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. XCharge North America designed the LFP batteries to prioritize safety, reliability and longevity. The system offers a base capacity of 215 kilowatt-hours, which can be expanded to 430 kilowatt-hours, optimizing performance for various applications.

"GridLink represents a significant advancement in EV charging technology," said Alex Urist, Vice President of XCharge North America. "With its robust charging capabilities, comprehensive safety features and grid-supporting functions, GridLink is poised to play an important role in the evolution of EV charging stations and their interaction with the energy grid."

Installation and Integration Flexibility

GridLink is designed to be installed with minimal electrical upgrades. It is compatible with both 208V and 480V electrical systems, providing flexibility for a variety of installation scenarios. This adaptability helps to reduce costs and simplifies the deployment process for operators.

Safety Considerations

The unit is equipped with a range of safety features, including fire suppression systems, smoke detection and thermal event alarms, ensuring secure operation.

Grid Support and Renewable Integration

GridLink contributes to grid stability by offering bidirectional energy flow, which allows it to send energy back to the grid during peak demand. This feature also facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources, supporting the development of a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure as EV adoption increases.

"GridLink marks a significant step forward for EV charging in North America," said Aatish Patel, Co-founder and President of XCharge North America. "By delivering 300 kW of power and introducing grid-forming capabilities from the battery discharge, we're not just improving charging speeds — we're transforming how EV service equipment interacts with the grid. This technology will make fast charging more accessible and help stabilize our energy infrastructure as EV adoption grows. It addresses the unique challenges of the North American market, paving the way for a more electric future."

For more information about GridLink and its capabilities, visit https://www.xcharge.us/product/gridlink.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored for the North American electrical grid. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, XCharge North America is committed to advancing the future of electric mobility through cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions which primarily include the DC fast chargers, the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers, as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology, and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working towards establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to", or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE XCharge North America