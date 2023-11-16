XCharge North America Launches First Truly Battery-Integrated Electric Vehicle Charger at Opening of Facility in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCharge North America (NA), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that specializes in innovating Level-3 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and energy storage devices, today, Thursday, Nov. 16 inaugurated its headquarters and facility in Kyle, Texas, unveiling the first truly battery-integrated electric vehicle charger in the U.S., the Net Zero Series.
XCharge NA officials, accompanied by Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell, the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, marked the official opening of the charging site and expressed their dedication to collaborating with the city and county toward local economic development.
XCharge NA's facility is set to significantly enhance local EV accessibility in a region currently underserved in terms of charging infrastructure. This area, encompassing Kyle, San Marcos and neighboring cities, is currently equipped with only 20 public-access Level-2 and DC fast charging stations, despite having a population of over 123,000 residents.
Over the past year, XCharge NA has been collaborating with the Greater San Marcos Partnership to develop its 3,500-square-foot facility. This facility is primarily dedicated to the technical aspects of XCharge NA's business operations, with future plans to expand it to approximately 20,000 square feet in the coming years. This expansion marks a significant step in supporting the green initiatives, particularly in the realm of EV charging infrastructure.
"Today, we mark the opening of our facility and the launch of the Net Zero Series charger, reflecting our dedication to innovation, environmental responsibility and the local community," says XCharge North America President Aatish Patel. "With every charge, we're not just fueling vehicles but also propelling our journey toward a greener and more interconnected future."
XCharge NA's presence in the community will not only boost the availability of EV charging stations but also contribute to local community initiatives and events. Additionally, it is expected to create job opportunities, further strengthening the local economy and workforce.
"The addition of the XCharge NA facility will be beneficial for the entire region and we are very excited to welcome them to Kyle," Mayor Mitchell said. "Kyle is making its mark as an integral part of the growing electric vehicle infrastructure expansion in Central Texas, and XCharge NA fills a huge need in support of this burgeoning industry in Central Texas."
About XCharge North America XCharge North America is a high-power intelligent charging solutions provider, developing UL-compliant EV charging products specifically designed for the North American electrical grid. XCharge North America is focused on enabling superior EV charging by applying "hardware + software" solutions to allow for a streamlined experience. XCharge North America emerged to support customers in maximizing charge revenue while reducing maintenance and installation costs.
