XCHG Provides Daily Spot Pricing for Global RECs and Carbon Offsets Resulting in Unprecedented ESG Insights

NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCHG, the global marketplace for Intelligent Commodities™, today announced it will provide daily and weekly spot pricing for US RECs and carbon-offsets markets. The groundbreaking offering comes from XSignals, the market-data component of the XCHG platform that provides unprecedented clarity in the pricing and analysis of digital, ESG-inclusive commodities.

CBL Markets

The price signals, reported directly from XCHG company CBL Markets (CBL), create reference benchmarks that enable vital ESG factors to be calculated into global trade. CBL is the premier spot market destination for US RECs and voluntary carbon offsets, offering transparent pricing and seamless transactions with no counterparty risk.

"We see a pressing need for spot market prices that enable participants to improve trading analysis, risk management, and settlement operations," said John Melby, XCHG President and Chief Operating Officer. "We've answered the call with daily and weekly pricing that provide unparalleled insight into the forces moving commodities markets."

In US RECs, XCHG will offer 24 daily prices and 107 weekly prices, delivered as the previous trading day's close on CBL Markets and the EMA portfolio-management tool. For voluntary carbon, XCHG offers a spot-price assessment of trading in the CORSIA carbon regime, used by international aviation to manage carbon commitments. As reported earlier this year, IATA and XCHG have entered an exclusive arrangement to offer CORSIA-eligible offsets to IATA members through the Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE).

Last week XCHG announced the Global Emissions Offset (GEO) product, which enables the market to establish a price on carbon offsets, based on real-time transactions. The GEO spot price will reflect fair market value for a ton of carbon offset, based on market data that reveals the value of carefully vetted offsets in current trading conditions.

"Market participants constantly seek the best representation of value, and XCHG is uniquely positioned to provide insights into the fair market value of these digital environmental commodities," said Andy Bose, XCHG Head of Ecosystems and Data Partnerships. "We're excited to deliver this new data set, providing timely, transparent information to support more informed trading decisions."

"XSignals supports the transition to a sustainable economy," Melby added, "through the reliable representation of objective value for ESG factors in commodity pricing."

About XCHG

Xpansiv CBL Holding Group (XCHG) is the world's first commodity marketplace built for a data-rich, resource-constrained world. We bring transparency to global markets through innovative, ESG-inclusive commodity products and price information. XCHG.net

About CBL Markets

XCHG company CBL provides access to the world's energy and environmental commodity markets, facilitating the secure and seamless trading of commodities like carbon, renewable energy, water, and gas. cblmarkets.com

U.S. Contact: Rob Dalton, XCHG VP Marketing & Communications – [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE CBL Markets

Related Links

http://cblmarkets.com

