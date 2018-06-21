XCHNG Brings New OnXCHNG Partners On Board To Transform The Digital Ad Ecosystem

Kochava CEO Charles Manning said: "We are humbled and excited by the growing participation and buy-in from industry partners to OnXCHNG. When we first started this partnership program, XCHNG aspired to include a wide variety of diverse perspectives from the blockchain and digital advertising industries. With expertise provided from this prominent group of industry leaders, we are closer to building a unified framework in the pursuit of fairer digital advertising for all."

OnXCHNG partners have the opportunity to become directly involved with the protocol's overall development. Partners receive access to the XCHNG codebase. Additionally, OnXCHNG partners are regularly invited to offer their insights regarding the platform's development as it expands into mainstream markets.

With the addition of Robert LePlae and Jonathan Lee to the XCHNG Board of Advisors, XCHNG will continue to provide new and innovative perspectives from top-tier industry experts in the space. LePlae brings to XCHNG nearly two decades of experience in the blockchain and digital advertising industries, most recently serving as Founding Partner of Republic Performance Systems, an emerging marketing company providing an algorithm-driven methodology to ad suppliers. Lee currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Yello Digital Marketing Group, one of South Korea's leading advertising solutions partners. Through these notable additions, XCHNG will diversify its advisory function to provide a best-in-class digital experience for its users.

LePlae said: "Through XCHNG, we have a unique opportunity to put the power back in the hands of both buyers and sellers to control their digital lives. This will allow users to take full advantage of this exciting new asset class."

Since launching in October 2017, XCHNG has grown to provide a high-volume system of record that offers digitized insertion order (IOs) to make digital advertising transparent, efficient and secure. By combining innovative blockchain-backed technologies, XCHNG is being built and tested to handle millions of transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchain protocols in existence.

About XCHNG

XCHNG is an open and unified blockchain-based framework for the digital advertising ecosystem. Designed and deployed by Kochava Labs SEZC, a research and development subsidiary of Kochava Inc., the XCHNG framework is centered around a common Ricardian Smart Contract with an open blockchain implementation to persist transactional history and provide supporting utilities required for maximizing efficiency through the lifecycle of the IO. XCHNG enables the related targeting and activation of audiences, bolsters ad-spend efficiency and transparency, establishes a next-generation system of record for all participants, and provides the opportunity to treat digital as a true asset class, standardizing the valuation of ads. For more information, visit https://xchng.io/.

About Kochava Inc.

Kochava Inc. offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, engage, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava Platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing advertisers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava Inc. is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns. For more information, visit https://www.kochava.com/.

