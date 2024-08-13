Xcite Automotive Acquires Double4 AI, Accelerates AI Innovation in Automotive Retail

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Automotive, a leading provider of automotive technology services, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of Double4 AI, positioning the company at the forefront of AI technology. This move signifies a significant leap forward in Xcite's mission to modernize automotive buyer-seller engagement through technology and its services.

By integrating advanced AI capabilities from Double4 AI, Xcite Automotive is set to launch a suite of groundbreaking products designed to enhance dealer operations and customer experiences. These new offerings include:

360-Degree Views: Immersive, interactive experiences that allow shoppers to explore vehicles inside and out.

Video Solutions: High-quality video content creation tools for showcasing inventory and enhancing SEO performance.

Automated Backgrounding: Advanced AI-driven photo treatments to streamline photo capture and enhance vehicle images, ensuring a professional and consistent presentation.

Automated Quality Assurance (QA): Intelligent systems to automate brand compliance and ensure the highest standards in vehicle presentation.

Damage Detection: AI-driven technology to automatically identify and highlight vehicle damage for wholesale and retail environments.

SDK and APIs: Robust software development kits and application programming interfaces for seamless integration with partner and dealer systems.

Image Categorization: Intelligent identification and classification of vehicle images allows the platform to automatically reorder images and suppress or correct non-compliant images based on dealer's or recipient's business rules. This streamlines inventory merchandising on the lot and alleviates the need for integrated partners to build complex image management solutions.

Interactive Media Player: AI-powered media player for dealers, website developers, marketing portals, and OEMs, providing an interactive experience for consumers to more efficiently shop for vehicles.

Smart VehicleData Integration: Advanced integration of decoded VIN data, OEM Build Data, and aftermarket accessory descriptions, into vehicle image content to provide more context to shoppers visually, with AI identifying relevant images and corresponding data points.

The acquisition also adds four cutting-edge patents to Xcite's portfolio. These newly acquired technologies from Double4 AI will be pivotal in the ongoing development of innovative solutions designed to enhance dealer success. By significantly improving inventory turnover rates, these AI-powered advancements will provide our dealers with a substantial competitive edge in the market.

Incorporating AI into the Frontline Inventory platform provides dealers with streamlined inventory management capabilities and enhanced operational efficiency. This innovative platform empowers dealers to promote their inventory with unprecedented ease and precision.

This strategic acquisition also enhances Xcite Automotive's global footprint. The addition of a new office in India adds more than 70 developers to the team, significantly boosting Xcite's capacity for innovation and scaling of its enterprise solutions. Xcite now serves over 7,000 dealers across the United States, demonstrating its widespread impact and dedication to customer success.

Xcite Automotive's CCO, Andy McBride, notes, "This strategic move significantly enhances our existing software capabilities. It empowers sellers to produce content that resonates with buyers and, by leveraging these AI technologies, we can ensure that the content is not only meaningful but also delivered in the formats that shoppers now prefer. This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to providing innovative solutions for our existing dealers and partners to drive consumer engagement, and sets the stage for us to expand our platform audience both domestically and internationally."

"We are thrilled to integrate this AI technology from Double4 AI into our offerings, which will empower dealers to achieve greater efficiency and success," said Phil, CEO of Xcite Automotive. "This acquisition and the launch of our new products represent a major milestone in our journey to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry."

Xcite Automotive remains dedicated to driving innovation and providing exceptional service to its clients. With these new AI-powered products and an expanded global team, Xcite continues to lead the way in automotive technology, setting new standards for the industry.

About Xcite Automotive

Xcite Automotive is a nationwide leader in automotive technology services, offering a range of solutions including professional photography, videography, 360-degree views, reconditioning, and software platforms. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer engagement, Xcite helps dealers showcase and manage their inventory, driving sales and enhancing the customer experience.

