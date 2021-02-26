Xcite Automotive Added to Jaguar Land Rover Certified Program to Assist Dealers in the U.S. with Vehicle Images

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Xcite Automotive announced today their inclusion in the Jaguar Land Rover Certified program. The program will be offered for Retailers to enroll and will include turnkey solutions for streamlining vehicle photography. This solution will also include captures of the highly sought-after interior and exterior 360 "spins" to provide a more immersive and engaging shopping experience.

Chicago-based Xcite Automotive announced today their inclusion in the Jaguar Land Rover Certified program.

Xcite Automotive will provide on-the-lot assistance and services designed to enhance vehicle images that appear on retailer, third-party, and Jaguar Land Rover websites. The task of capturing images for each new and certified vehicle can be cumbersome for dealers. Xcite Automotive provides a comprehensive turnkey solution to drive efficiencies and make photo acquisition easy through 400+ highly trained photographers nationwide.

Today's automotive consumers expect sophisticated digital content, and Xcite Automotive is poised to deliver for Jaguar Land Rover. "Now more than ever, when showroom visits are limited, the visuals for every vehicle are crucial in the digital shopping journey," said Anne-Marie Cormier, VP of Strategic Accounts. "It's our mission to deliver the online experience that will move shoppers closer to purchase online. We have the tools, discipline and experience to professionalize Jaguar Land Rover dealer's vehicle photography solution."

Xcite Automotive is uniquely positioned to assist OEMs and dealers, having proven its vehicle merchandising capabilities with large dealer groups across the United States. The company boasts a large, highly trained field staff and mature processes that will enable it to provide fast, efficient imagery services, quality assurance, and national level reporting and oversight. In addition, Xcite Automotive is helping dealers revolutionize their vehicle imagery with state-of-the-art photography studios.

Xcite Automotive solutions are now available in the Jaguar Land Rover Digital Certified Program.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit: https://www.xciteauto.com/jrl

About Xcite Automotive

Xcite Automotive, an industry leader focused on digital and next-generation merchandising for auto dealerships since 2007, is one of the fastest-growing solutions providers in the automotive industry. Xcite Automotive solutions range from online showrooms and experiential platforms to digital window stickers, inventory guides, and data analytics. Currently serving over 1,000 dealers, Xcite provides automotive photography, 360 Spin video, and lot tracking technology solutions. The company is Chicago-based, employs more than 450 people in offices nationwide, and is the fastest-growing lot service & inventory merchandising provider in the United States. For more information, visit www.xciteauto.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Di Cola

855-423-6328

[email protected]

SOURCE Xcite Automotive

Related Links

http://www.xciteauto.com

