Xcite Automotive and VAN Partner to Help Dealers Drive Private Party Vehicle Acquisitions

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Automotive is excited to announce a new collaboration with The Vehicle Acquisition Network. As two leaders in automotive merchandising and private vehicle acquisition, both companies are committed to providing the best products and services to help dealerships increase their profits. This new collaboration will allow both companies to tap into their vast resources and expertise, ensuring they can continue providing the highest quality automotive products and services available for dealers.

VAN uses data from more than 15+ different platforms to identify sellers and develop new relationships with untapped consumers in their market. In addition to identifying potential sellers, VAN provides all the necessary tools to communicate with them and manage opportunities. By simplifying the process of sourcing private party vehicles, VAN makes it easier for dealers to find the right vehicle for their inventory. As a result, VAN dealers can save time and money while expanding their inventory.

VAN is an excellent resource for Xcite dealers looking for quality used cars. The VAN network includes a wide variety of private party sellers, so Xcite dealers can be sure to find the best selection of quality used cars.

The automotive industry is amid a significant shift, with more consumers shopping for cars online. To stay competitive, it's become increasingly important for dealerships to create a clean and interactive online shopping experience. Fortunately, Xcite Automotive can help. We're committed to helping our clients succeed in the digital age with the right people and software to do the job. https://www.xciteauto.com/?hsLang=e

We believe this collaboration will benefit everyone involved, and encourage our customers to reach out to their Xcite representative for more information.

