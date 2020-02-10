Xcite Automotive Launches a Superstar Point of Sale Product

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Automotive, a leading automotive vehicle merchandising, lot services and advertising company announced the launch of VehicleStickers.io, a single-point solution dedicated to helping dealer groups and OEM modernize the way they display their vehicle information for shoppers.

While much of the car-buying process has moved online, dealership visits remain a crucial step for many car buyers. According to Google internal data, searches for "car dealerships near me" has doubled in the past year. This is why it is crucial that when the shoppers are visiting dealership lots, the vehicle information and branding being displayed captures and connects the shoppers from online to in person. VehicleStickers.io holds your brand accountable for making this connection.

VehicleStickers.io elevates the shopper's experience with their customizable external legal-size window stickers so those pre-owned and certified vehicles get displayed prominently. The larger exterior stickers allow dealerships to display more options and features about the vehicle but includes space to add a "Dealer and/or OEM Brand Promise" and the "Why Buy from Me Story." In addition, the vision behind VehicleStickers.io is to make the process easier, more efficient and cost-effective for the dealership and its staff. This process has been designed and perfected through work done with many of the nation's largest dealers and dealer groups.

VehicleStickers.io's design team is in-house, so everything is customized and printed directly on company-owned, own industrial printers. Orders are processed quickly for speedy and reliable fulfillment.

Phil Penton, CEO of Xcite Automotive and the vision behind the launch of VehicleStickers.io, recently stated, "The opportunity to reinforce the dealers and the OEM's brand in a beautiful and consistent manner on each vehicle is significant! We have developed the right product that looks great and is affordable and easy to apply."

VehicleStickers.io was launched after years of working and finding solutions for thousands of dealerships experiencing the disconnect and inefficiency with their marketing. With the increase and demand to spend money with digital marketing, VehicleStickers.io provides vehicle information displayed on vehicles and on the lots of dealers to connect the digital marketing with lot merchandising. Not only has this promote consistency across all marketing channels, but the printed materials are also more cost-effective and efficient, saving dealerships thousands of dollars every year. The growing success of VehicleStickers.io has a lot to do with their parent company, Xcite Automotive. Xcite Automotive specializes in creating, managing, and syndicating a wide array of vehicle media, data, and physical merchandising content for retailers and their digital marketing partners nationwide has transformed it into one of the fastest-growing solution providers in the automotive industry. Contributing to this growth is the company's continued investments into new innovations designed to increase digital and on-the-lot engagement with car shoppers, improve the operational efficiencies of car retailers and remarketers, as well as to facilitate accurate and reliable transactions for dealers and OEMs.

