Xcite Automotive Named Vehicle Photography Provider for General Motors CarBravo and Added to GM's Dealer Digital Solution Program

Xcite Automotive Will Provide GM Dealers with On-the-Lot, Standardized Vehicle Imagery Services

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Xcite Automotive, the leader in digital automotive vehicle photography, announced today that it has been named a photography provider for CarBravo, General Motors' (GM) new used-car online shopping platform. Xcite Automotive has also been added to GM's Dealer Digital Solution (DDS) program. Xcite Automotive's extensive vehicle merchandising services and software solutions are now "GM in Market Retail (iMR)" turnkey approved.

As a turnkey-approved vendor, Xcite Automotive meets all of GM's corporate brand requirements and is able to offer GM dealers the ability to pay for vehicle merchandising products and services using iMR funds. All products are also match-fund eligible. Xcite Automotive products available through the program include Xcite Photo Capture Service, Xcite 360 Capture service, Frontline inventory platform, Window Stickers, and Xcode Vehicle Texting.

"Xcite's vehicle merchandising products and services are designed to drive efficiency, ultimately helping dealers get vehicles frontline ready in the most efficient and high-quality manner," says Phil Penton, Xcite Automotive's CEO. "GM dealers will also benefit from Xcite's corporate scale, data insights, QA, and local management teams who support our field team."

Xcite Automotive employs a team of over 500 trained photographers, named Frontliners. The team is deployed across the United States, working on dealer lots to capture the images, videos, and 360 spins in their ever-changing vehicle inventory. Xcite also consults with dealers on merchandising best practices and provides software solutions to help with inventory management. Further, Xcite assists dealers with the display of OEM vehicle build data through the use of option values that syndicate to their website, third-party marketplaces, and display on window stickers. Xcite Automotive has also developed unique window printing services that integrate QR codes and text messaging at scale. Xcite's field team is also trained and highly experienced with using GM's preferred 360 technology provider.

About Xcite Automotive

Xcite Automotive is a fast-growing automotive service and a software-based company that helps dealers get vehicles frontline-ready fast and efficiently. Since 2007, Xcite Automotive has been on a mission to make the automotive industry faster, more innovative, and more profitable. Over 1,300 automobile dealers nationwide now rely on Xcite's team of 500+ employees to provide on-site vehicle photo, video, and 360 spin image capture services. Xcite also provides digital and point-of-purchase vehicle-specific marketing content through its PureVin and Xcode software products. The products are integrated with an in-house, robust Window Sticker program and many dealer website providers. Xcite also recently launched Reconlogic, which conveniently provides vehicle detailing, reconditioning, and vehicle merchandising in its reconditioning centers. Xcite's brands include ReconLogic, CarStudioPros, VehicleStickers.io, and Frontline Inventory. Learn more at www.xciteauto.com

