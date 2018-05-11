Xcite Satellite and New Star Combine Becoming Second-Largest AT&T Door-to-Door Dealer in the Nation

OREM, Utah, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Satellite LLC and New Star Communications Inc. are pleased to announce an agreement between the two entities that will result in the acquisition and consolidation of their respective operations staff and sales forces.

The two companies have a well-established track record of industry-leading success and have enjoyed a strong working relationship dating back to 2009.

This consolidation will create the second-largest AT&T door-to-door sales and installation dealer in the nation and further advance market penetration across video, broadband and mobility channels.

"We have incredible momentum right now," said Jeremy Neves, president and founder of Xcite Satellite. "Welcoming New Star to our organization will most certainly accelerate that momentum. We believe that the synergies created will accelerate growth, empower exceptional support and allow us to offer a greater impact on the success of our people, and make us an even stronger and more valued partner with AT&T."

"It's a privilege to join forces with another incredible company," said Nate Creer, CEO of New Star Communications. "Working together will elevate the experience for all of our people. The future has never been so bright!"

Bringing together two organizations with shared common values, proud histories rooted in entrepreneurship and businesses that complement each other well will create an even stronger and more innovative environment for employees, customers, associates and product partners. Both parties look forward to working together to reach new levels of service and success.

