Xcitium's Pre-Emptive Cybersecurity Platform Brings the Power of the AI PC to its customers with Integration of Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT)

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcitium is the cybersecurity industry's only provider of Threat Pre-Emptive ZeroDwell virtualization, and it is now integrated with Intel® Threat Detection Technology within a single unified zero trust platform.

In today's world, the need for cybersecurity innovation is greater than ever. Combining Intel® Threat Detection Technology with Xcitium's innovative detection-less security via instantaneous CPU virtualization means customers receive superior protection from a genuine zero trust, defense-in-depth platform that pre-empts and defeats undetectable Unknown threats.

"Xcitium is expanding its integration of Intel® Threat Detection Technology (TDT) to our entire product portfolio to defeat ransomware and cyber-attacks for SMB, Enterprise, and MSP | MSSP customers," said Melih Abdulhayoglu, Chairman and Founder of Xcitium. "Xcitium Advanced Client Security with ZeroDwell for endpoints, Xcitium Managed SOC (MDR), Xcitium Complete (Managed XDR), and Xcitium CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform), each integrate seamlessly with Intel® TDT. Xcitium is the only cybersecurity platform in the world that delivers a Unified Zero Trust (UZT) posture that secures endpoints all the way to your cloud workloads. We provide a "guilty until proven innocent" technology that pre-empts detection at machine speed and provides a zero-trust verdict for every file and script in a customer network, without any interruption of the end user or business productivity."

Xcitium's ZeroDwell isolates all unknown, undetectable threats (files and scripts that have no known signature or hash) by ushering them into instantaneous, runtime virtualization sessions that prevent attackers from accessing, breaching, or damaging any real assets or resources.

All security vendors except Xcitium allow unknown files and scripts into customer environments by default, and once inside, vendors try to detect indicators of compromise or suspicious lateral movements and reconnaissance behaviors. Breaches occur when vendors' detections fail. Xcitium's detection-less ZeroDwell technology with Intel® TDT integration adds advanced CPU telemetry to our real-time endpoint AI orchestration, which means Xcitium pre-empts attacks while also providing unprecedented visibility at Intel's chip level for continuous monitoring, verdicting, and defense.

Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal Sarah Pavlak commented, "Xcitium's Zero Dwell Technology prevents unknown malware from accessing critical system resources that cause damage, while providing complete use of the unknown file or application—this is a distinct departure from all existing vendors who terminate the offending unknown once their engine makes a threat determination."

Intel vPro® is a business computing foundation with built-in security hardware capable of detecting ransomware and software supply chain attacks. Using Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT), continuous cyberattack monitoring is coupled with increased security performance at the Intel® CPU/hardware level. Endpoint security solutions, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platforms specifically, are now able to leverage Intel® TDT to help them discover advanced attacks that evade most other detection methods by leveraging CPU telemetry.

"Ransomware threatens businesses of all sizes, as it can lead to significant financial and reputational damage, as well as loss of employee productivity. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Xcitium, a leader in its novel approach to detection-less security, to make Intel® Threat Detection Technology available across Xcitium's small to medium business and enterprise-focused product portfolio. The combination of Xcitium's software coupled with the Intel vPro® platform delivers a compelling security solution for businesses of all sizes." said Carla Rodrı́guez, Vice President and General Manager, Client Software Ecosystem at Intel.

About Xcitium

Xcitium is used by more than 6,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches – Xcitium's patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to prevent threats like zero-day malware and ransomware from causing damage, right on the endpoint. And Xcitium software efficacy is certified by world-renowned security auditors AVLab and MRG Effitas, based on official guidelines set by the CyberTransparency Forum. No other cybersecurity vendor provides such comprehensive technology assurances.

ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes pre-emptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), managed detection & response (MDR), extended managed detection and response (XDR) for protection of endpoints, clouds, and networks. Xcitium ZeroDwell at the endpoint is matched only by its own fully-integrated zero trust security at the cloud workload via Xcitium CNAPP - our own Cloud Native Application Protection Platform. Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. See our publicly published performance history here:

https://www.xcitium.com/labs-statistics/

