Xclusive Services Announces New Leadership and Bold Growth Strategy

Nicole Beall, appointed Chief Executive Officer in June 2024, brings a proven track record from Cintas Corporation, where she excelled in scaling operations and fostering organizational excellence. "We are thrilled to welcome a dynamic group of leaders who will elevate our customer experience and accelerate our growth into new opportunities," said Beall.

Strategic Leadership Appointments

Jason Nutile, Director of Marketing: Bringing expertise from FOX Broadcasting and SLING TV, Jason is driving hyper-localized marketing strategies and exploring opportunities beyond hospitality.





Matt Tillson, Senior Vice President of Growth and Customer Excellence: A seasoned leader with $120M+ in annual growth at ABM, Matt is focused on optimizing customer relationships and driving strategic initiatives.





A seasoned leader with $120M+ in annual growth at ABM, Matt is focused on optimizing customer relationships and driving strategic initiatives. Jim White , Senior Vice President of Service: With extensive hospitality experience, Jim is enhancing service delivery and expanding Xclusive's footprint in existing accounts.

Local Leadership Changes:

Xclusive is realigning its Sales and Service teams to empower regional leaders with decision-making authority for faster, localized responses to customer needs. Newly appointed regional directors include:

Yuritza Malloch, Eastern Service Director





Ronnie Montoya, Eastern Sales Director





Jessica Espinoza, Southern Service Director





Jose Saldana, Southern Sales Director





Jose Laura, Western Service Director





, Western Service Director Nolan Tatum , Western Sales Director

Key growth priorities for 2025 include:

Acquiring new hospitality clients in existing markets.



Expanding staffing support for current customers.



Entering new verticals within existing markets.

"Our mission is to positively impact the lives of those we serve," said Tillson. "By strengthening our leadership and empowering our teams, we're setting the stage for unprecedented growth and customer success."

About Xclusive Services

Xclusive Services is a premier provider of hospitality staffing solutions, operating in 22 markets across the U.S. Known for its culture of excellence, inclusivity, and innovation, Xclusive is dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its clients and team members.

