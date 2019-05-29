XCMG Extends Lead in Latin America with Advanced Technology, Quality and Service

During the convention, XCMG exhibited the YSH12AT05BR sewage truck explicitly developed for the Brazilian market and designed to gather household waste and other compressible garbage efficiently while preventing secondary pollution with high safety and airtightness.

Three loaders (LW180KV, LW300KV, LW500BR) were also on display, as well as, the XT870BR backhoe loader and GR1803BR grader.

XCMG Brazil is the brand's first wholly-owned overseas manufacturing base which integrates R&D, production, sales, services and spare parts support. The XCMG brand has multiplied in the Brazilin market, and of the six major product categories XCMG launched in Brazil, the crane sector now holds 90 percent of market share to become the No.1 brand in Brazil.

Localized R&D and customized products are the secrets to XCMG's success in the region. In April, XCMG unveiled an explosion-proof wrecker loader at the 2019 LAAD defence and security exhibition with self-developed engines, gearbox, bullet-proof cabin, hydraulic sprinkler system and non-slip design.

As of now, XCMG Brazil has 32 4S dealers, 79 secondary maintenance stations, 12 spare parts centers all across Brazil and other Latin American countries to guarantee prompt and high-quality services.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

