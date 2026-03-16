XCMG From Going Global to Taking Root at CONEXPO 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Group, one of China's foremost construction machinery enterprises, concluded a landmark appearance at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, marking the company's 11th consecutive participation in the world's largest construction trade exhibition. Competing alongside nearly 3,000 exhibitors from across the globe, XCMG used this year's show to demonstrate a pivotal strategic evolution: the transition from simply exporting products to establishing genuine, lasting roots in North America's premium market.

XCMG Highlights from CONEXPO 2026 Speed Speed

North America has long held a reputation as a high-bar market where performance, reliability, and innovation are non-negotiable. XCMG rose to that challenge by presenting 35 machine models specially engineered for North American operating conditions, covering core construction scenarios including earth-moving, lifting, aerial work platforms, and mining applications.

The highlight of XCMG's exhibit was the global launch of the PRO Series. The next-generation product line built for the North American professional. PRO Series machines feature deep integration of intelligent interaction and precision control technologies, offering operators fully customizable parameters, intuitive visual interfaces, and advanced self-diagnostic capabilities. The result is a machine that transforms complex operations into clear, controllable tasks — raising both operator confidence and overall job-site productivity.

"This reflects a broader transformation in Chinese construction machinery — moving from scale advantage to technology edge. We are no longer simply offering cost-effective tools; we are exporting advanced engineering solutions, earning the respect and trust of premium global markets through innovation."

— Zhai Kun, General Manager, XCMG Global Business Headquarters & XCMG Import & Export Co., Ltd.

XCMG's North American strategy reflects this philosophy in tangible terms. The company has built a sophisticated local support infrastructure to back up its technology ambitions. Millions of dollars in spare parts are now stocked at XCMG's North American warehouses, enabling rapid response and minimal machine downtime. Over 95% of XCMG's North American workforce is locally hired. This is the testament to the company's commitment to embedding itself into the fabric of the regional market rather than operating as a foreign vendor.

"Our North American parts inventory has been fully optimized to ensure the highest possible uptime for every machine we put in the field," said Liu Quan, XCMG's North America Director. "Regardless of equipment type, our local team is ready to provide around-the-clock support."

This operational depth is central to XCMG's pitch to North American customers: the company provides comprehensive, intelligent, and scenario-specific construction solutions backed by a local team that understands the demands of the market.

XCMG's presence at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 is part of a broader global growth trajectory. The company's products now reach more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. Along the markets of the Belt and Road Initiative, XCMG commands a coverage rate exceeding 95%. International revenue now accounts for nearly half of XCMG's total business, reinforcing the company's standing as one of China's most prominent ambassadors for advanced manufacturing on the world stage.

With its combination of purpose-built technology, deep local investment, and expanding global reach, XCMG leaves CONEXPO 2026 not merely as a participant, but as a formidable long-term contender in the world's most demanding construction machinery market.

SOURCE Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group